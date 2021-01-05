Prince William Made Secret Visits to Homeless Charity in London Before Christmas

Prince William is a longtime supporter of The Passage, first visiting with his mother, Princess Diana, in 1993

Prince William is helping out during hard times.

Homeless shelter The Passage revealed on Tuesday that the royal visited their center in London on three separate occasions ahead of Christmas. In a photo shared by The Rooftop, William sports a mask and apron as he sorts supplies into paper bags.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, Prince William, who is patron of the organization, spoke with homeless residents about their experiences amid the coronavirus pandemic and worked alongside other volunteers to prepare hot meals for individuals who had been moved into emergency hotel accommodation.

"Because we thought you might need a good news story!" the organization tweeted. "If we've learnt anything from previous lockdowns, it's the willingness and determination of so many to do what they can to help. We would like to thank staff and volunteers for their work at this time."

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty

The charity provided 70,000 meals during the U.K.'s two national lockdowns.

"This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between," The Passage Chief Executive Mick Clarke said. "From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good program to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince William, 38, is a longtime supporter of The Passage. Long before he became their royal patron in 2019, he visited the charity on a number of occasions since 1993, when he first visited with his late mother, Princess Diana. His name is even in their guest book from that visit, right under his mother’s.