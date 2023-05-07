Prince William Says Princess Charlotte Is 'Very Tired' After 'Making Sure Her Little Brother Behaved' at Coronation

Charlotte walked hand-in-hand with Louis upon their arrival at the coronation, and sat next to her little brother during the historic ceremony

By
Published on May 7, 2023 04:10 PM
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Charlotte had a lazy Sunday!

During a surprise appearance along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle with his wife the Princess of Wales, Prince William opened up about his 8-year-old daughter's absence at the event.

"She's very tired after yesterday," the Prince of Wales, 40, told a young girl, according to Hello! magazine. "She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."

Charlotte, who wore a leafy headpiece that matched her mom's tiara for the special occasion on Saturday, was seen throughout coronation day minding her 5-year-old brother Prince Louis.

While their older brother Prince George — who is second in the line of succession behind his father — served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, Charlotte held Louis' hand as the family arrived for the historic event.

When Louis made his way into Westminster Abbey, he let out a big yawn, likely due to the early call time for the ceremony. During the epic event, he also took it all in as his big sister watched by his side, and at one point pointed out something to his seat mate.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

As one of the youngest members of the royal family in attendance, Louis left the ceremony for a likely planned respite, but later rejoined his parents and siblings in the procession out of Westminster Abbey following the crowning.

Louis was photographed waving — and yawning again — during the carriage ride following the ceremony as part of the Coronation Procession.

Upon arriving at Buckingham Palace and appearing on the balcony alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, Louis seemed to point out the Red Arrows' planes as they flew over Buckingham Palace. At one point, Louis even let out a yelp — to the delight of his parents and Charlotte — during the flypast, which was scaled down due to rain, causing his family members to erupt into laughter.

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Princess Charlotte at the coronation concert. Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meanwhile, though Charlotte stayed in for the Long Walk during the day, she did join her parents and brother George for the coronation concert Sunday night. For the outing, she wore a cream ruffled dress with a black bow. As the sun set, she put on a cream coat.

Performers at the star-studded event included Andrea Bocelli, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Related Articles
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Dance Along to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they arrive to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Coronation Concert
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.
Royal Family Change Social Media Profiles Following Coronation — See the Pics They Chose
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
When Did Prince Harry Get Back to California Following King Charles' Coronation?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
Coronation Guests Say There Were Selfies and Tears at Historic Ceremony: 'Just Surreal' (Exclusive)
Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
Meet King Charles' Grandchildren! All About George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet
Lionel Richie and Chigozie Anozie in the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Guest Snaps Selfie with Lionel Richie and Shares 'Goosebump' Experience Inside Service
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor
Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
King Charles' Coronation Guest Hands Out Cough Drops To Emma Thompson and Husband Greg Wise
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Coronation with Sweet Video: 'What. A. Day.'
James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
See the Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Palace Balcony: 'Never-Seen Angle'
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation