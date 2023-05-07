Prince William Says Princess Charlotte Is 'Very Tired' After 'Making Sure Her Little Brother Behaved' at Coronation

Princess Charlotte had a lazy Sunday!

During a surprise appearance along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle with his wife the Princess of Wales, Prince William opened up about his 8-year-old daughter's absence at the event.

"She's very tired after yesterday," the Prince of Wales, 40, told a young girl, according to Hello! magazine. "She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."

Charlotte, who wore a leafy headpiece that matched her mom's tiara for the special occasion on Saturday, was seen throughout coronation day minding her 5-year-old brother Prince Louis.

While their older brother Prince George — who is second in the line of succession behind his father — served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, Charlotte held Louis' hand as the family arrived for the historic event.

When Louis made his way into Westminster Abbey, he let out a big yawn, likely due to the early call time for the ceremony. During the epic event, he also took it all in as his big sister watched by his side, and at one point pointed out something to his seat mate.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

As one of the youngest members of the royal family in attendance, Louis left the ceremony for a likely planned respite, but later rejoined his parents and siblings in the procession out of Westminster Abbey following the crowning.

Louis was photographed waving — and yawning again — during the carriage ride following the ceremony as part of the Coronation Procession.

Upon arriving at Buckingham Palace and appearing on the balcony alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, Louis seemed to point out the Red Arrows' planes as they flew over Buckingham Palace. At one point, Louis even let out a yelp — to the delight of his parents and Charlotte — during the flypast, which was scaled down due to rain, causing his family members to erupt into laughter.

Princess Charlotte at the coronation concert. Getty

Meanwhile, though Charlotte stayed in for the Long Walk during the day, she did join her parents and brother George for the coronation concert Sunday night. For the outing, she wore a cream ruffled dress with a black bow. As the sun set, she put on a cream coat.

Performers at the star-studded event included Andrea Bocelli, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.