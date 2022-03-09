Prince William Says George, Charlotte and Louis Ask About War in Ukraine: They 'Are Talking About It'

Kate and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London — and brought homemade treats for the volunteers

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday to hear about the efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe amid the ongoing invasion of the country by Russia.

While chatting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Prince William shared that the couple's three children are aware of the situation.

"Ours have been coming home asking all about it," he said of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, according to journalist Rebecca English. "They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school."

In discussing the issue with his children, he said he had to "choose my words carefully to explain what is going on."

Prince William previously shared how his children are becoming more aware of the world's problems, including Prince George being "annoyed" by people littering.

"George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realize but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused," said the Duke of Cambridge. "[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again."

He continued, "And I think that for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?' "

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ukrainian Cultural Centre Credit: Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

During their visit on Wednesday, the royal couple met with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers to learn about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face. They also spoke with Saleh Saeed, CEO of the Disasters Emergency Committee, to hear about the ongoing Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to which Queen Elizabeth made a "generous donation" last week.

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, brought some homemade treats straight from their Kensington Palace kitchen, chocolate brownies and granola bars, for the volunteers at the center. They also wore pins showcasing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

