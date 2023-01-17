Prince William is sharing what's cooking in the Wales household!

The Prince of Wales visited the charity Together as One on Tuesday, seeing how the organization works to create positive social change. During the visit, he sported a blue apron to join a cooking lesson, a program that teaches young people how to cook nutritious food while coping with the challenges posed by the increasing cost of living.

"Oh, it smells good in here!" the royal, 40, said as he entered the kitchen, according to the Daily Mail.

Chef Kevin Muhammad shared that they were preparing a chicken teriyaki dish — despite that it was still morning.

"What time is it — 10, 11 in the morning? It's making my stomach rumble," William remarked.

Prince William shared a little bit about who does the most experimenting in the kitchen with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children at their home, located in Windsor just a few miles away from the charity.

"I do a bit of cooking, not much though," he said. "Catherine's very good though."

Prince William's specialty?

"I do a mean steak," he said. "My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"

Kate, 41, and Prince William have spoken before about their favorite foods as well as cooking and baking with their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the couple shared photos of the children making cakes.

In the images, taken in an airy home kitchen decorated with a Union Jack pendant banner, George, Charlotte and Louis were adorably off-duty in polo shirts and shorts as they prepped, poured and mixed. Charlotte dumped flour into a bowl as George looked on, while Louis expertly sifted all on his own.

For the best step of all, the three kids were intrigued as mom Kate iced the vanilla cupcakes with sprinkles. Especially proud of the effort, Charlotte gasped with joy, while George laughed at her reaction. The clip closed with a photo of the mother and daughter smiling at one another.

During a rare interview with BBC in April 2020, Kate and William opened up about homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte in addition to how they're keeping the children busy during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The children have got such stamina, I don't know how," Kate said. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

During her 2019 visit to the Lavender Primary School in support of Children's Mental Health Week, Kate shared some of the family's favorite foods.

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her," Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, told reporters. "They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

He added, "Food is important to her and she understands the links between mental health and physical exercise."

Prince William also used his cooking skills to impress Kate while they were students at the University of St. Andrews.

When the royal couple joined baking expert Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Berry asked Kate if William ever cooked at home.

"He sometimes does, actually. He's very good at breakfast. In our university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that's when he was trying to impress me, Mary," Kate told Berry with a laugh. "Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."