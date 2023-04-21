Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Birmingham, where they greeted members of the public gathered outside

By Staff Author
Published on April 21, 2023 01:56 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William is still smitten with Kate Middleton!

While greeting crowds in Birmingham on Thursday, Prince William agreed when a woman told him that the Princess of Wales' outfit looked "amazing."

"Oh, she always looks stunning," the Prince of Wales agreed, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Free Radio News and Greatest Hits Radio News.

The royal was also gifted a pack of chips by someone in the crowd. "These will keep me going on the way home. Thank you very much," Prince William said, taking the bag.

While Prince William, 40, went for a more casual look with an open-collared blue shirt and blazer, Kate, 41, sported a burgundy wrap dress by Karen Millen during their day in Birmingham. It marked their first official outing since attending church services with family on Easter,

The away day kicked off with the couple helping out at a family-run restaurant, The Indian Streatery. The royals rolled up their sleeves in the kitchen and helped the Sharma family make roti, a traditional flatbread that's often served with cooked vegetables and curries.

Prince William also tried his hand at customer service, answering calls to the restaurant as he attempted to give a caller directions.

"Hope we told this customer to come to the right place," staff captioned a photo on their official Twitter feed, which showed the pair laughing with the staff.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Later, Prince William and Kate celebrated the city's creative trades — like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries — at an event in The Rectory, a restaurant and pub overlooking the city's historic Jewellery Quarter.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Neil Mockford/GC Images

The royals kept a light schedule over the past few weeks as things ramp up in advance of the coronation of his father King Charles on May 6 and while their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were on break from school.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
New Mom Queen Elizabeth Joked There Was 'Something Happening All the Time!' After Welcoming Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Inside Prince Archie's 'Low-Key' 4th Birthday Plans on Coronation Day
Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland
See the Newly Released Photo of Queen Elizabeth with the Next Generations of Royals — Taken By Kate!
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William
Prince William Takes Selfie-Style Video to Share Important Message: 'It Could Save Your Life'
Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Sarah Ferguson Says 'Spotlight Needs to Come Off' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew So He Can 'Rebuild'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Found the Windsor Walkabout with William and Kate 'Very Difficult,' Says Source
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they take a booking from a member of the public during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Have Had No Communication: 'Things Are Strained,' Says Palace Insider
Lady Pamela Hicks, a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding, and her daughters Mrs. Edwina Brudenell (L) and Ms. India Hicks attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip's Diamond Wedding Anniversary, November 19, 2007 in London, England.
Lady Pamela Hicks Reacts to Not Being Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'Very Sensible'