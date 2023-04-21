Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing

Prince William is still smitten with Kate Middleton!

While greeting crowds in Birmingham on Thursday, Prince William agreed when a woman told him that the Princess of Wales' outfit looked "amazing."

"Oh, she always looks stunning," the Prince of Wales agreed, as seen in a video posted on Twitter by Free Radio News and Greatest Hits Radio News.

The royal was also gifted a pack of chips by someone in the crowd. "These will keep me going on the way home. Thank you very much," Prince William said, taking the bag.

While Prince William, 40, went for a more casual look with an open-collared blue shirt and blazer, Kate, 41, sported a burgundy wrap dress by Karen Millen during their day in Birmingham. It marked their first official outing since attending church services with family on Easter,

The away day kicked off with the couple helping out at a family-run restaurant, The Indian Streatery. The royals rolled up their sleeves in the kitchen and helped the Sharma family make roti, a traditional flatbread that's often served with cooked vegetables and curries.

Prince William also tried his hand at customer service, answering calls to the restaurant as he attempted to give a caller directions.

"Hope we told this customer to come to the right place," staff captioned a photo on their official Twitter feed, which showed the pair laughing with the staff.

Later, Prince William and Kate celebrated the city's creative trades — like the artisans making jewelry and innovative filmmaking and gaming industries — at an event in The Rectory, a restaurant and pub overlooking the city's historic Jewellery Quarter.

The royals kept a light schedule over the past few weeks as things ramp up in advance of the coronation of his father King Charles on May 6 and while their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were on break from school.