Prince William Says George and Charlotte Ask Him About Homeless People They See on Way to School

Kate Middleton and Prince William are opening up about their family life.

As the couple joined baking expert Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC, which will see the royals help prepare a festive party for some of their charities and organizations, William shared insight into how he has been teaching his children about the causes they champion in their royal work.

The royal dad said that when he drives Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school, they’ll notice people who are homeless on the street and ask questions.

“On the school run – I know it sounds a little bit contrite – but on the school run already, bear in mind 6 and 4, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain,” said William, who is patron of the homelessness charity Centrepoint.

“And they are all very interested,” he added. “They are like: ‘Why can’t they go home?’”

Image zoom Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William also praised his late mother Princess Diana for immersing him and his brother Prince Harry into the world of those who are less fortunate. Speaking during a visit to The Passage homelessness charity during the TV special, which airs on Dec. 16 on BBC One, he told Berry, “It was one of the first places I came to actually. I must have been between 8 and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me.”

This evening join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry for a very special party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period:

🕗 8.30pm

🎄 #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/ZfFedEKixi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 16, 2019

“My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realized that it was very important when you grow up – especially in the life that we grew up – that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues.”

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate – who revealed that “Mary” was one of little Prince Louis’s first words after he spotted her on one of her cookbooks – added that she loves to cook at home with the children.

"Being outside and being in nature is such a great environment for children to learn lifelong skills." — The Duchess of Cambridge on her work in the Early Years sector.

The royal mom shared how cooking at home is important for her kids so they can be “as independent as possible.” She also excitedly shared how how their family made Berry’s pizza dough.

“It worked, and they absolutely loved it,” Kate said with a smile as she recounted the tale.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

At home, William likes to take his turn in the kitchen too, Kate added. “He’s very good at breakfast,” Kate told Berry. “In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary.”