Prince William Says Fatherhood Gives Him 'New Purpose' to Fight for the Natural World

Prince William says that being a dad has helped inspire him to fight for wildlife conservation efforts.

The 38-year-old father of three says he has “always loved nature,” but that fatherhood has given him a “new sense of purpose.”

“Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition.”

William has spent part of the last two years making a documentary that tracks his conservation battle — what he calls “my search for ways to protect the natural world." Prince William: A Planet For Us All will air on ITV in the U.K. next month.

In a clip of the documentary, William is seen traveling across the world and talking with esteemed conservation advocate and documentary filmmaker Sir David Attenborough.

Kate Middleton also makes an appearance in the documentary, telling Attenborough, “The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They are massive fans.”

Attenborough adds, "Kids know an awful lot about what is happening to the world."

William says he carries hope that things “can get fixed,” adding, “If we all work together, we can make a difference.”

Conservation has been a long-held passion for the prince. His adoption of the anti-poaching charity Tusk was one of his first actions in his public life and through his United for Wildlife coalition, he has set in motion a worldwide campaign to clamp down on the illegal trade in wildlife parts.

In July, William called for the world to address the illegal wildlife trade with renewed urgency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also appeared in his first-ever webinar for a virtual meeting of the United for Wildlife Taskforces. William spoke about how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted conservation efforts across the world.

