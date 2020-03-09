Prince William Says Brief Hello to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry While Kate Avoids Eye Contact

It was an awkward family reunion for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they teamed up with Kate Middleton and Prince William for Commonwealth Day.

During the Queen’s procession, held in Westminster Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in their seats on the second row, next to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Shortly after, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived to take their seats in the front.

In their brief interaction, Harry and Meghan smiled and greeted William and Kate, only to have William return the favor while Kate said hello to Edward and Sophie as the couple took their seats in the front.

While awaiting the Queen’s arrival, the three couples all conversed — Meghan and Harry with Edward, while Kate spoke with Sophie and William, with no seeming interaction between the two brothers and their wives.

Unlike in past services, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not part of the Queen’s procession, and were instead led to their seats before the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made their entrance. Meghan and Harry arrived to the service first by car as Kate and William followed close behind in a separate car.

The annual Commonwealth Service on Monday marks Meghan and Harry’s last official royal appearance as they joined Kate and William and the rest of the royal family for the celebrations.

The royal family reunion was four months in the making, as the two couples hadn’t been seen together since they stepped out for Remembrance Day events in November. Harry and Meghan made their return to the U.K. last week as they set out on a final round of royal engagements before they officially step down as working royals on March 31.

“They are on different paths now,” a source previously said of the two couples. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”

Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at today’s service, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan will remain president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions young leaders around the world.

Harry and William were said to have unfinished business between them when the Duke of Sussex returned to Vancouver Island in Canada to rejoin with Meghan and their son Archie following the summit at Sandringham.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE.

The royal brothers’ rift dates back to 2017, when William cautioned his younger sibling about moving too fast with Meghan, which in turn left Harry angry and hurt. Now that Meghan and Prince Harry have started their new lives — relocating to Canada with Archie amid their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — there’s hope that Princess Diana’s sons will start to heal their relationship. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that the brothers have been talking more in recent weeks.