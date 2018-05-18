Prince William to Wedding Crowds: 'We Are Looking for a Babysitter If You Are All Free!'

Prince William is on the hunt to find a royal babysitter!

Surprising royal fans who had already set up camp ahead of Saturday’s royal wedding, William and his brother Prince Harry made an impromptu walkabout outside of Windsor Castle on Friday.

While shaking hands and greeting many of the spectators, William enquired whether anybody was free to babysit for him and his wife Kate Middleton.

After New York resident Janena Benjamin congratulated William on the birth of Prince Louis, his third child with wife Kate Middleton, he jokingly told the crowds, “We are looking for a babysitter if you are all free!”

Prince Harry and Prince William

Jane, from London, tells PEOPLE that after William’s request, “we said of course!”

“They are such lovely men,” she adds. “I have such a crush on them now. They were so lovely with the crowd, asking everyone where they were from.”

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William’s impromptu walkabout comes just one day after Kate was spotted making her way to Windsor Castle ahead of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding rehearsal, which marked the first time she had been since out and about since giving birth to her third child on April 23.

Though she appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after giving birth to introduce her new baby boy to the world — in heels, no less — Kate has been staying out of the public eye as the couple adjusts to live at home as a family of five.

Kate Middleton

While the palace has confirmed that Louis, who will be nearly 4 weeks old at the time of the wedding, won’t be in attendance on Saturday, his older siblings — 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte — will serve as Meghan’s page boy and bridesmaid.