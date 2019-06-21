Prince William's Sweetest Royal Dad Photos with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The royal dad just turned 37 years old, but the number of adorable photos with his children are endless!
By Stephanie Petit
June 21, 2019 01:39 PM

1 of 20

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Although Prince Louis started in the arms of mom Kate Middleton at the 2019 Trooping the Colour festivities, he sweetly reached for dad Prince William to hold him mid-way through. 

2 of 20

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Cambridge family was all smiles during the Queen’s birthday celebration, appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time as a family of five!

3 of 20

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

While getting a sneak peek at Kate’s garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, William helped his 1-year-old son Louis swing on a rope ball. 

4 of 20

Matt Porteous/PA

Prince William also sat on the ground to help George collect sticks in front of a hut. 

5 of 20

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

Prince Louis is off and running — and his dad is right behind him!

6 of 20

Matt Porteous

The Cambridges let their love of nature shine in their 2018 Christmas card, opting for a photo taken outdoors in the fall.

7 of 20

PA Images/Sipa

With Prince Louis in Kate’s arms, Prince William mastered the double hand hold with George and Charlotte. 

8 of 20

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William also showed off the double hand hold while bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet Louis at the hospital in April 2018.

9 of 20

Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

William escorted George — in his cute little uniform! — for his very first day of school in Sept. 2017.

10 of 20

Samir Hussein/WireImage

He definitely earned some “cool dad” points while showing Prince George a helicopter during the family’s visit to Germany in 2017.

11 of 20

Chris Jackson/Getty

Anne Hathaway revealed that she took a cue from Prince William and Kate after reading about their parenting style.

“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” the actress said. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with [my son] Jonathan.”

12 of 20

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The family perfectly coordinated in blue outfits during their arrival to Germany.

13 of 20

Sam Hussein/WireImage

Big hugs for dad!

14 of 20

Chris Jackson/Getty

It was fun for the whole family during their 2016 trip to Canada, where they attended a party for military families. 

15 of 20

Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Charlotte was fascinated by the balloons, admiring a balloon arch and clutching a flower made for her.

16 of 20

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

Snow bunnies! Prince William and his family bundled up for a ski trip in March 2016.

17 of 20

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015 in the arms of his royal dad. 

18 of 20

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William encouraged George to show off his royal wave while heading into the hospital to meet his new little sister in May 2015.

19 of 20

Prince William shows a nearly 1-year-old Prince George a butterfly during a family day out.

