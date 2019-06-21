Prince William's Sweetest Royal Dad Photos with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Although Prince Louis started in the arms of mom Kate Middleton at the 2019 Trooping the Colour festivities, he sweetly reached for dad Prince William to hold him mid-way through.
The Cambridge family was all smiles during the Queen’s birthday celebration, appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time as a family of five!
While getting a sneak peek at Kate’s garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, William helped his 1-year-old son Louis swing on a rope ball.
Prince William also sat on the ground to help George collect sticks in front of a hut.
Prince Louis is off and running — and his dad is right behind him!
The Cambridges let their love of nature shine in their 2018 Christmas card, opting for a photo taken outdoors in the fall.
With Prince Louis in Kate’s arms, Prince William mastered the double hand hold with George and Charlotte.
Prince William also showed off the double hand hold while bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet Louis at the hospital in April 2018.
William escorted George — in his cute little uniform! — for his very first day of school in Sept. 2017.
He definitely earned some “cool dad” points while showing Prince George a helicopter during the family’s visit to Germany in 2017.
Anne Hathaway revealed that she took a cue from Prince William and Kate after reading about their parenting style.
“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” the actress said. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with [my son] Jonathan.”
The family perfectly coordinated in blue outfits during their arrival to Germany.
Big hugs for dad!
It was fun for the whole family during their 2016 trip to Canada, where they attended a party for military families.
Princess Charlotte was fascinated by the balloons, admiring a balloon arch and clutching a flower made for her.
Snow bunnies! Prince William and his family bundled up for a ski trip in March 2016.
Prince George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015 in the arms of his royal dad.
William encouraged George to show off his royal wave while heading into the hospital to meet his new little sister in May 2015.
Prince William shows a nearly 1-year-old Prince George a butterfly during a family day out.