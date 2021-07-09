Prince William returned for a bit of friendly competition on the polo field while Kate Middleton continues to isolate after a close COVID exposure last week

Prince William Is Back in the Saddle! The Duke Makes His Return to the Polo Pitch

Prince William made a long-awaited return to his beloved polo field on Friday.

The Duke of Cambridge took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor, raising funds and awareness for charities both he and Kate Middleton support, including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.

prince william Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

It's been quite a while since William grabbed a mallet, with one of the last times he competed going back as far as 2019, when he bested brother Harry's team during a charitable day out in July 2019 that was enjoyed not only by the princes but also their families, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and a newborn Archie (Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, Lilibet Diana didn't come along until this past June).

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has been isolating after a close exposure to COVID last week, William has been carrying out the couple's royal duties.

William, 39, hosted NHS workers for the Big Tea at Buckingham Palace on Monday and expressed his appreciation for their work during the pandemic.