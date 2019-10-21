Prince William Reveals Son Prince George Is 'Obsessed' with 'Playing on Tractors'

Prince George the farmer!

Prince William says his 6-year-old son is “obsessed” with farm equipment like tractors in a new ITV documentary special, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.

“I should have brought George today,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, said while speaking with farmer Mervyn Keeling in the clip, according to Town and Country. “He would be absolutely loving this… He’s obsessed.”

It’s not just George, either. “My children are already, you know, playing on the tractors,” William added, of Princess Charlotte, 4, Prince Louis, 1. “It’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature.”

William was visiting the vast Dutchy estate that he’ll inherit on day when his father, Prince Charles, becomes King (and he, in turn, becomes the Duke of Cornwall).

Keeling has worked on the farm for his entire life, and told William he’s keen for the next generation to have a “good opportunity” to do the same.

“I think it’s really important, Mervyn, about the family angle,” William agreed. “I really do.”

The Dutchy estate was set up around 700 years ago by Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the throne. Under his father’s leadership in the last 50 years, the Duchy has been turned into a multi-million dollar enterprise, providing $27 million a year income to run the Prince of Wales’s office and those of his sons and their wives.

It is now a business empire that includes property in London and more than 130,000 acres of land — with 160 miles of British coastline — in 23 counties of England and Wales.

Previously, PEOPLE reported that William said in the documentary that he has “started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day.”

The royal, who has a home in the country and has a keen connection with farming, won’t be making major changes. “Rest assured I’m not going to rock the boat,” he said. “I’ll do much the same as what my father’s doing. I’m not so into the architecture — that’s the only thing.”

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall — the two-part ITV documentary — takes place at the farms, which have 700 tenant farmers, and estates from Bodmin Moor in the southwest of England to Charles’s homes in Wales and at Highgrove (where he is seen laying hedges ) and the prince’s brainchild new town of Poundbury, in Dorset.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sid on the show: “It’s not just a business – it encompasses everything he is passionate about, you know, it’s the environment, it’s sustainability, it’s looking after the land, which I think it’s generations of families who I think feel sort of looked after and cared for, and I think he minds desperately about that.”

Episode one airs on ITV1 on Thursday.