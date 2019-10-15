Prince William Reveals Prince George 'Would Love' This Outdoor Activity While on Royal Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have left their children at home in London, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were top of mind during their Pakistan tour.

The royal couple learned of efforts to monitor wildlife in Margallah Hills National Park, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, on Tuesday, including being shown a camera trap used to track the leopard families in the area.

Inside the visitor center, Kate and William were shown a slideshow of animals found in the forested park such as leopards, cape hares, porcupines and a lizard.

“George would love that,” Prince William said of his 6-year-old son.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and William, both 37, made sure they dropped their two oldest kids off at school before boarding their plane to Pakistan on Monday. When possible, the royal parents schedule their travel before any public event around George and Charlotte’s school drop-offs and pick-ups.

In addition to their trusted nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also looking after their grandchildren while the couple complete their five-day tour.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton PA Wire/PA Images

There was no shortage of children during the royal parents’ outings on Tuesday. After visiting a school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met children from three local schools who were learning about conservation at the national park. At one table, children were painting pictures on the theme of caring for the environment.

“Do you think lots of children care about the environment and care about nature?” Princess Kate asked one little boy.

“Very few,” he replied.

“Is that because they haven’t learned about it and haven’t seen what you’ve seen?” she asked.

“Even if they are educated, they just don’t care. They will throw trash,” he explained.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William PA Wire/PA Images

Kate, who wore royal blue shalwar kameez — the country’s national dress — and a dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, also revealed her interest in an alternative career path after female research associate Asra Ghulam, 26, told the royal mom that she was the only female working in her department.

“She said, ‘That’s sad. If I could be here, I could join you!” Ghulam said, adding that Kate was “interested in knowing about the local Pakistan, the local people and how they live and work. She wants a change — to see how people here live and their culture.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate completed their first full day in Pakistan by meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan — an old friend of William’s late mother Princess Diana.