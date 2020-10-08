Prince George Was 'So Sad' Watching Attenborough Documentary That Prince William Had to Turn It Off

At just 7 years old, Prince George is already sharing his father's concern for the natural world.

Prince William, who just launched his Earthshot Prize initiative to reward those who are making a difference on climate change and conservation, revealed that his eldest son was deeply saddened while learning about extinction.

"So, having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them, the most recent one — the extinction one — actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through," William, 38, told Sky News. "He said to me, 'You know, I don't want to watch this anymore.' "

Prince William continued, "Why has it come to this? You know, he's 7 years old and he's asking me these questions already, he really feels it, and I think every 7-year-old out there can relate to that."

The Earthshot Prize will see five awards of $1.3 million given each year, promoting at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental issues before 2030 — and the royal dad of three hopes it inspires attention and action to conservation efforts.

"So, I really feel from an emotional point of view as well I think every parent," he said. "Everyone wants to do the best for their children, and I think we have to have a decade of change, a decade of repairing the planet so that we can hand it on to the next generation and future generations and sustain the prosperity for their lives too."

Prince George had extinction on his mind when he and siblings Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were given the opportunity to ask Sir David Attenborough questions.

"Hello David Attenborough, What animal do you think will become extinct next?" George asked, and Attenborough replied he hopes that will not happen.

