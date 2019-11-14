Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton's TV Guilty Pleasure — and Admits He Watches Sometimes!

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

It’s TV night at the palace for Kate Middleton and Prince William!

The royal dad of three revealed that wife Kate loves watching BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing — the equivalent to the U.S.’s Dancing with the Stars — while meeting some of the show’s stars at a charity gala on Wednesday night.

Prince William chatted with head judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman while supporting Centrepoint, an organization focused on helping young adults combat homelessness, at their 50th anniversary gala.

After Ballas asked the prince if he watched the television hit, he replied, “I have watched the show a couple of times.”

William added that Kate and her mother, Carole Middleton, were the real fans in the family.

“Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it,” he told them.

Prince William even asked in a playful manner, “Why does Claudia never dance?”

The host replied with a giggle: “I’m too creaky!”

One show that’s not getting binged at William and Kate’s Kensington Palace home? The Crown.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman — who plays Queen Elizabeth in season 3 of the hit Netflix show, debuting November 17 — met the Duke of Cambridge at a recent Buckingham Palace reception and popped the tricky question in a chat she jokingly admits “didn’t go very well.”

“He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing,’ ” Colman reveals on The Graham Norton Show.

“I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ ” she continues. “His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.”

Prince William — who looked dapper in a fashionable green velvet suit jacket for special event — also rubbed elbows with celebrities like Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and members of Duran Duran.

William’s cousin Princess Beatrice was also on-hand at the gala to celebrate Centrepoint’s half century of success in helping men and women aged 16 to 25 lead independent lives after homelessness. She sported a long black jacket over a floral dress — and took a stylish tip from William’s wife by accessorizing with a whimsical headband.

Prince William‘s inspiration to champion the fight to end homelessness with Centrepoint came his late mother, Princess Diana. Just as his mom was, William became patron of the organization in 2005.

In a speech on Wednesday night, William said: Centrepoint was one of the first charities of which I became Patron, back in 2005. I chose to do that because visiting Centrepoint’s services with my mother made such a lasting impression on me as a child. And it still makes a lasting impression on me today.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the prince stopped by Centrepoint’s new seven-bedroom Apprenticeship House, which is part of a wider initiative of developing housing help for young people in London and Manchester so they can move on from supported housing and into the working world.

William — who famously slept out on the streets of London one night to benefit the charity — chatted with some of the residents before formally opening the building.

The charity started in the basement of St. Anne’s Church in London in 1969 and has grown into the country’s leading youth homelessness charity, helping 9,000 people a year.