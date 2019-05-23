Prince William is showing just how sweet he can be as a father!

During a tour of the specially-designed garden at Chelsea Flower Show this week, William, 36, spent some quality time with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

In a clip shared by Kensington Palace on May 20, the Duke of Cambridge plays with his children in the garden and even asks his eldest son to rank his mother’s garden design.

Fans may notice, however, that at one point when William calls over his daughter and asks her to give him a push on the rope swing, he doesn’t refer to her as “Charlotte.” Instead, he uses the nickname “Mignonette.”

Fittingly, “Mignonette” is derived from the French origin of “mignon”, meaning “small, sweet, and delicate” or “cute.” Old French definitions also consider “mignon” to mean “dainty, pleasing, gentle, and kind.”

Of course, royal fans were quick to pick up on the sweet nickname and began sharing their thoughts on social media.

“William is calling his daughter Mignonette! How sweet,” wrote one user.

“Anyone notice right before he asked Charlotte to push him, he called her by a lovely nickname… William called her ‘Mignonette ‘ which means ‘delicate,'” suggested another person.

“i think it’s ‘mignonette’… if that’s true how sweet is that??” asked one fan.

“it’s a pretty common terms of endearment in French i believe,” noted one user, while someone else added, “it’s a term of endearment for ‘cute little thing’ my little mignonette.”

Prince William and his family Matt Porteous/PA

Before William revealed the adorable nickname for his only daughter on Sunday, the royal had a heartwarming exchange with his eldest son.

After asking George to rank his mom’s fun-filled garden design with a mark out of 10, the 5-year-old went way higher. His verdict? 20 out of 10.

“What would you give it out of 10, George? How many marks out of 10 would you give it? With 10 being the highest,” William asked his son as they played on the garden swing.

“Twenty,” George immediately replied.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Matt Porteous/PA

“Twenty out of 10?” William said with a laugh. “That’s pretty good. I think Mummy’s done well.”

“How amazing is that?” Kate can be heard saying from nearby, as she played with their youngest son.

The newly-released footage also shows the father and son talking in the garden, with William later spotted on the swing that forms a centerpiece under a large treehouse, while Charlotte and Louis roam around.

Prince William and Prince Louis Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

As Kate entertained some local schoolkids in the garden during a surprise tour early Monday, she said of her own children’s visit: They “played last night in a way I hadn’t imagined. They were throwing stones. I hadn’t actually thought that that was what they would be doing.”

“They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream . . . using it in a way that I hadn’t anticipated,” she added.

Princess Kate’s “Back to Nature”-themed garden was created alongside the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies and Adam White to highlight the benefits of playing outdoors.