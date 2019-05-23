The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Prince William Reveals the Adorable Nickname He Has Given Princess Charlotte

The family of five toured the specially-designed garden at Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week

placeholder
By
Joelle Goldstein
May 22, 2019 09:27 PM

Prince William is showing just how sweet he can be as a father!

During a tour of the specially-designed garden at Chelsea Flower Show this week, William, 36, spent some quality time with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 5,  Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

In a clip shared by Kensington Palace on May 20, the Duke of Cambridge plays with his children in the garden and even asks his eldest son to rank his mother’s garden design.

Fans may notice, however, that at one point when William calls over his daughter and asks her to give him a push on the rope swing, he doesn’t refer to her as “Charlotte.” Instead, he uses the nickname “Mignonette.”

Fittingly, “Mignonette” is derived from the French origin of “mignon”, meaning “small, sweet, and delicate” or “cute.” Old French definitions also consider “mignon” to mean “dainty, pleasing, gentle, and kind.”

RELATED: Prince George Has the Perfect Response When Prince William Asks Him to Rate Mom Kate’s Garden

Of course, royal fans were quick to pick up on the sweet nickname and began sharing their thoughts on social media.

“William is calling his daughter Mignonette! How sweet,” wrote one user.

“Anyone notice right before he asked Charlotte to push him, he called her by a lovely nickname… William called her ‘Mignonette ‘ which means ‘delicate,'” suggested another person.

“i think it’s ‘mignonette’… if that’s true how sweet is that??” asked one fan.

“it’s a pretty common terms of endearment in French i believe,” noted one user, while someone else added, “it’s a term of endearment for ‘cute little thing’ my little mignonette.”

Prince William and his family
Matt Porteous/PA
Skip
The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since
Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again
4/30/2018
There Is One Major Difference Between Prince Louis' Birth Certificate and George and Charlotte's
5/1/2018
See the Brand-New Photos the Palace Just Released of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte!
5/5/2018
Can You Spot the Sweet Hand-Me-Downs in the New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?
5/5/2018
See How Prince Louis' First Portrait Stacks Up Against Charlotte's (Complete with Royal Kiss!)
5/6/2018
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Uncle Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding
5/19/2018
Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Christening Date
6/20/2018
See the Moment Princess Diana Introduced Prince William to the World 36 Years Ago Today
6/20/2018
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Stole the Spotlight During the Palace Flypast!
7/9/2018
Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis' Christening?
7/11/2018
George’s Smile and Charlotte’s Pose Steal the Spotlight in Prince Louis’ Christening Photos
7/15/2018
Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer
7/16/2018
The Sweet Princess Charlotte Detail You May Have Missed in Prince Louis' Christening Portraits
7/15/2018
See Meghan Markle and Prince George Crack Up in the Most Candid Royal Family Photo Ever
11/13/2018
Royal Resemblance! Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Princess Diana’s Niece in Throwback Snap
11/25/2018
Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte Didn't Attend Palace Christmas Party with Will and Kate
12/4/2018
George in Jeans! Charlotte and Louis in Hand-Me-Downs! All the Details of Their Christmas Looks
12/13/2018
Prince Louis Is the Spitting Image of His Older Sister, Princess Charlotte — Compare the Photos!
12/17/2018
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Celebrate Easter with This Tradition, Just Like Other Kids!
4/19/2019
George, Charlotte and Louis at 1! See How the Royal Siblings' First Birthday Portraits Compare
4/22/2019
Kate Middleton Swaps Culottes and Sneakers for a Dress and Wedges in Day-to-Evening Looks
5/20/2019
See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twin Side-by-Side with Braided Half-Updos!
5/20/2019
Prince William Reveals the Adorable Nickname He Has Given Princess Charlotte
5/22/2019
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Before William revealed the adorable nickname for his only daughter on Sunday, the royal had a heartwarming exchange with his eldest son.

After asking George to rank his mom’s fun-filled garden design with a mark out of 10, the 5-year-old went way higher. His verdict? 20 out of 10.

“What would you give it out of 10, George? How many marks out of 10 would you give it? With 10 being the highest,” William asked his son as they played on the garden swing.

“Twenty,” George immediately replied.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Matt Porteous/PA

RELATED: Watch Princess Charlotte Boss Prince George Around Mom Kate Middleton’s Garden: ‘Quicker George!’

“Twenty out of 10?” William said with a laugh. “That’s pretty good. I think Mummy’s done well.”

“How amazing is that?” Kate can be heard saying from nearby, as she played with their youngest son.

The newly-released footage also shows the father and son talking in the garden, with William later spotted on the swing that forms a centerpiece under a large treehouse, while Charlotte and Louis roam around.

Prince William and Prince Louis
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

As Kate entertained some local schoolkids in the garden during a surprise tour early Monday, she said of her own children’s visit: They “played last night in a way I hadn’t imagined. They were throwing stones. I hadn’t actually thought that that was what they would be doing.”

“They kicked their shoes off, and wanted to paddle in the stream . . . using it in a way that I hadn’t anticipated,” she added.

Princess Kate’s “Back to Nature”-themed garden was created alongside the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies and Adam White to highlight the benefits of playing outdoors.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.