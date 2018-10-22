Prince William Reveals 5-Year-Old Prince George Is Taking Ballet and 'Loves It'

You can find Prince George on the dance floor!

While hosting a reception at Kensington Palace for inspirational teens last week, Prince William spoke to 14-year-old Junior, a dancer who campaigns against bullying. It turns out that William’s 5-year-old son also has some moves, the proud royal revealed.

“George is doing dancing as well, he loves it,” William said in a video shared by Kensington Palace.

The little prince may have inherited that passion from his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing,” William told Junior, adding some advice: “And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

Meet some of the Teen Heroes who will be recognised this afternoon at the @bbcr1 Teen Awards. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were honoured to meet them earlier this week at Kensington Palace and hear more about their incredible achievements. pic.twitter.com/l29JGxMOLy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 21, 2018

George has been brushing up on his ballet skills while at school. His Year 1 curriculum at Thomas’s Battersea includes a 35-minute ballet lesson each week. (Each class is accompanied by a live pianist!) The curriculum follows the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus and will develop students’ physical skills, stamina, creative, expression and musicality.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

However, William found out that Junior does an entirely different style of dancing: Street dancing!

“Can you spin on your head?” William asked as his wife, Kate Middleton, let out a giggle.

Junior said that he was still working on that trick, but William encouraged him that he was still much more talented than himself at break dancing.

“Break dancing literally where I break myself!” he said of his own skills.

When Princess Diana visited President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, at the White House in 1985, she memorably stepped onto the ballroom dance floor with none other than actor John Travolta. The royal and the star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever gracefully spun around the checkered floor for about 15 minutes.

John Travolta and Princess Diana In this Nov. 9, 1985 file photo released by the Ronald Reagan Library, actor John Travolta (L) dances with England's Princess Diana (R) at a White House dinner in Washington D.C. Ö(CREDIT: RONALD REAGAN LIBRARY/AP)

Travolta recapped the famous moment for Dutch television station Één, saying that he’d “never forget it.”

“I didn’t know or expect to dance with Lady Diana, and it was the president’s wife, Nancy Reagan, that said, ‘It is her wish,’ ” the actor recalled. “At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, ‘Would you care to dance?’ She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way and we were off for 15 minutes dancing.”

“I’ll never forget it,” he continued. “I’m so honored that I was able to experience this, and I know for a fact that it was her highlight of being in the United States; it was her favorite moment. So I feel I made her life better, she made my life better, and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.”