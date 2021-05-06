The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to a community in North Wales to see how they've coped amid the ongoing pandemic

Prince William Says Kate Middleton Does All the Gardening at Home: 'I Have No Idea What I'm Doing'

Prince William is back in North Wales.

The Duke of Cambridge, who lived in North Wales for about three years with wife Kate Middleton when he was a search and rescue helicopter pilot, returned on Thursday to see how the community has coped during the coronavirus pandemic.

A key part of his visit to the town of Rhyl was to see the local Men's Shed – a group that aims to reduce the causes and effects of isolation and loneliness, poverty and social exclusion in the local area by bringing members of the community together to participate in a range of activities.

It mirrored his visit with Princess Kate to the Denbigh branch of the wellbeing organization in 2015.

During his visit, William heard about Men's Shed, which encourages men who may feel lonely or isolated to get into gardening and grow vegetables. He said it was Kate who does most of the work at home.

"My wife does all the gardening. I really like it, but I have no idea what I'm doing," he shared.

Prince William visit to Brighter Futures, Rhyl Prince William in North Wales today | Credit: Peter Byrne/WPA Rota/Shutterstock

William was also shown how the organization Brighter Futures has helped support local children, young people, families and older residents of the area during the COVID-19 crisis.

The consortium of eight local groups has been coordinating the sharing of equipment, skills and facilities in Rhyl to provide better quality services. Brighter Futures has also played an important role by securing the delivery of food, personal protection equipment, sports and IT equipment, and craft materials and games to help alleviate the effects of the lockdowns in getting to isolated locals and those who are shielding.

Prince William visit to Brighter Futures, Rhyl Prince William meeting the local Men's Shed group | Credit: Peter Byrne/WPA Rota/Shutterstock

William also met some young people from the Rhyl Youth Group, another Brighter Futures project that helps to build confidence in young people by encouraging them to manage and deliver services that benefit them and their peers.

