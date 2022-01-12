Prince William Returns to Royal Work After Holiday Break with a Special Duty from Queen Elizabeth
Prince William is back to work!
Queen Elizabeth's grandson stepped out for his first engagement of the year on Wednesday, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have awarded honors in person. Looking sharp in his military uniform, Prince William handed out awards to a number of citizens being recognized for their achievements and service, including a number of sporting greats.
Prince William, 39, even used a sword to award a knighthood to Clive Lloyd, who played for, captained and managed the West Indies Cricket team.
Other honorees included English cricket player Eoin Morgan, former rugby league footballer Kevin Sinfield, reigning world women's snooker champion Reanne Evans, former jockey Ron Atkins and fitness guru Derrick Evans (also known as Mr. Motivator).
Investitures are hosted by the Queen or another member of the royal family on her behalf. The outing shows how Prince William he preparing for his role as future Prince of Wales and future monarch.
After celebrating Christmas with a family church outing and ringing in 2022 with a newly released photo featuring Kate Middleton, the Cambridge family had another occasion to celebrate: Kate's 40th birthday on Sunday.
Kensington Palace marked the occasion by releasing three new portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge, taken in November by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi. In fact, Prince William and the couple's three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — helped pick one of the photos that would be shared with the world.
Kate's family chose the close-up shot of Kate smiling in a one-shoulder dress with her hair swept over her shoulders, and according to the photographer, it's "where a carefree girl returns."
Kate's new photos will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery and be displayed over the course of 2022 in three places that hold special meaning to Kate: Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey.
Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and often returns to spend time with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in the quiet village.
St. Andrews is an important spot for both Kate and Prince William as they met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in 2002.
And Anglesey is where the couple lived after their royal wedding in 2011. William and Kate rented an isolated cottage in Anglesey, Wales, as William trained nearby for the Royal Air Force. They moved to Kensington Palace with Prince George in 2013. At the Anglesey Show in 2013, William said: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both."