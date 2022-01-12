Prince William Returns to Royal Work After Holiday Break with a Special Duty from Queen Elizabeth

The Queen's grandson stepped out for his first engagement of the year, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

Prince William is back to work!

Queen Elizabeth's grandson stepped out for his first engagement of the year on Wednesday, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have awarded honors in person. Looking sharp in his military uniform, Prince William handed out awards to a number of citizens being recognized for their achievements and service, including a number of sporting greats.

Prince William, 39, even used a sword to award a knighthood to Clive Lloyd, who played for, captained and managed the West Indies Cricket team.

Other honorees included English cricket player Eoin Morgan, former rugby league footballer Kevin Sinfield, reigning world women's snooker champion Reanne Evans, former jockey Ron Atkins and fitness guru Derrick Evans (also known as Mr. Motivator).

Investitures are hosted by the Queen or another member of the royal family on her behalf. The outing shows how Prince William he preparing for his role as future Prince of Wales and future monarch.

After celebrating Christmas with a family church outing and ringing in 2022 with a newly released photo featuring Kate Middleton, the Cambridge family had another occasion to celebrate: Kate's 40th birthday on Sunday.

Kate's family chose the close-up shot of Kate smiling in a one-shoulder dress with her hair swept over her shoulders, and according to the photographer, it's "where a carefree girl returns."

Kate's new photos will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery and be displayed over the course of 2022 in three places that hold special meaning to Kate: Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey.

Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and often returns to spend time with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in the quiet village.

St. Andrews is an important spot for both Kate and Prince William as they met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in 2002.