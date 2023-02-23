Prince William Returns to Homelessness Charity He First Visited as a Boy with Mom Princess Diana

Prince William paid a visit to a special patronage that his mother, Princess Diana, introduced him to as a child.

On Thursday afternoon, the Prince of Wales, 40, visited The Passage in London to open two new residential buildings. Prince William has served as patron of the charity, which works to end homelessness and support those in need, since 2019. The royal first became connected to the cause in childhood when Princess Diana would bring him and his brother, Prince Harry, along when she visited The Passage, and he's returned on several occasions over the years.

William seemed to be in good spirits during the stop, where he formally opened Bentley House and Passage House. The refurbished buildings will be able to support about 225 people experiencing homelessness each year, expanding the impact the nonprofit can have.

The Prince of Wales also spoke with residents, staff and volunteers to learn more about how the expanded facilities will make a difference. In one sweet exchange, Prince William spoke to Sister Joan, a nun with the Daughters of Charity St. Vincent De Paul, who remembered him from a visit to The Passage when he was a boy.

"She was beautiful and gentle; I cannot find the words to describe her," Joan said, according to Hello! magazine. "She was an ordinary person with no airs and graces, who could relate to anybody."

Joan also told the outlet that Prince William plans to follow in his mother's footsteps by bringing his three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — to The Passage.

Prince William gave a brief speech to mark the opening of the new buildings, which he began by thanking those who coordinated and funded the refurbishment.

"Every time I come to The Passage I am always struck by the lasting impact of their work," the royal said. "The work that I have seen first-hand over many years is the reason I know that ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration. Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal, one that working together we can and must accomplish."

"The Passage is taking an innovative approach to preventing homelessness — they are working collaboratively with others in society to tackle this challenge," William continued. "No single organization or sector can end homelessness; but by working together in true partnership, organizations like The Passage can help demonstrate it is not an inevitable part of life."

"I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurrent. I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality and look forward to sharing further details later this year," he stressed. "I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness."

The Passage was founded in 1980 to provide practical support and a wide range of services to help transform the lives of homeless people. Its outreach includes residential and resettlements projects, health services, resource centers, a dedicated anti-slavery team and more. The organization works with around 2,500 people each year.

Ending homelessness is a key area of focus for the Prince of Wales, who is also the patron of Centrepoint, a charity supporting young people experiencing homelessness throughout the U.K. Prince William follows in his mother's footsteps with the royal role, as Princess Diana previously served as patron of the organization.

In addition to his visit to The Passage on Thursday, Prince William also hosted an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. During investiture ceremonies, a centuries-old tradition, members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors.