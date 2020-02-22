Prince William Returns from Time Off with George, Charlotte and Louis to Attend Rugby Match

Image zoom Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Prince William was all smiles as he dove back into his royal work.

After taking a week off, the dad of three attended the Wales vs. France Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Wales on Saturday. William is the royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Ahead of the game, Prince William met injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which he is also a patron. The Trust was set up in 1972 as an organization with a range of education, social and sporting objectives, with the principle aim of the charity to support those players and their families who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby football in Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had no royal engagements over the past week so they could spend time with their three children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school was on half-term break from Monday, Feb. 17, to Friday, Feb. 21. As they typically do, Kate and William slowed down their royal schedules during the school vacation. And of course, Prince Louis, who will turn 2 in April, will get to spend some more time with his older siblings!

Princess Charlotte, 4, was accompanied by her big brother, 6, and parents on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in September. Now that she and Prince George are at the same school — Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School — there’s no need to worry if their days off will overlap.

Although it’s not clear how the family spent the time off, they may have escaped London for their country home in Norfolk or taken their kids on a ski vacation.

Around this time in 2016, the couple released adorable photos from a winter getaway to the French Alps, featuring the then-foursome bundled up in puffy jackets as the snow fell. Perhaps George and Charlotte are now old enough to hit the bunny slope themselves!