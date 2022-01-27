Prince William Made a Relatable Parenting Confession About Prince George's Screen Time

The Duke of Cambridge said his children are "fascinated" by gaming

Prince William paid a visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA to hear about how the next generation is developing careers in the creative arts — and opened up about his own children's interest in film, video games and TV.

William, who has been President of BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) since 2010, toured the newly refurbished building on Thursday to learn how they will help to significantly increase the support BAFTA provides to young people building careers in the industries.

The dad of three also shared a relatable parental battle: limiting his children's screen time.

Prince William shared that 8-year-old Prince George is a big fan of gaming — but added that just like many parents, he and Kate Middleton are "trying to regulate" his screen time. "They're fascinated by it," he said of his kids.

The royal added that his younger children — Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — "are a bit too small at the moment, but they love the films."

During the visit, the organization unveiled plans for the Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund, aimed at talented individuals who, due to financial reasons, would otherwise not be able to pursue careers in the industries.

"I am hugely proud of BAFTA's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries," Prince William, 39, said. "The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive."

Prince William also met scholarship recipients to hear how the funding that they have received through BAFTA has helped them to progress their careers, including game designer Harry Petch. Petch received support through BAFTA's Young Game Designers program and showed William a game he helped to create which promotes carbon capture and was showcased at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

In his speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, Prince William pointedly addressed the lack of diversity in the awards nominations.

Catherine and I are once again really delighted to join you this evening. Tonight we celebrate another year of exceptional filmmaking and I'm thrilled that all those involved have been recognized," he said.

"Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians — men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film," he continued. "Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process — that simply cannot be right in this day and age!"

