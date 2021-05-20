The Duke of Cambridge, who contracted COVID-19 last year, received his first vaccine jab on Tuesday

Prince William Receives First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Thank You for Everything You’ve Done'

Prince William has taken the first steps towards being fully covered against COVID-19.

William, 38, who contracted the virus last year, received his first dose of the vaccine earlier this week, he revealed early on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do," he wrote on the official The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Prince William with Kate Middleton in Wolverhampton last week | Credit: Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William rolled up his sleeves (and revealed a well-toned upper arm!) to get the jab at a public health facility run by the National Health Service at London's Science Museum. The museum is a short drive from Kensington Palace, where he lives with wife Kate Middleton and their three children.

Last November, it was revealed that both William and his father, Prince Charles, 72, suffered from the virus last spring. A source told The Sun newspaper at the time that William was hit "pretty hard by the virus ... it really knocked him for six." He quarantined at his country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with his family, and was seen by royal doctors there.

Unlike his father — who revealed he had contracted the virus last March — William hadn't revealed his illness at the time because he didn't want to alarm the public that he had also fallen ill.