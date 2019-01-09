Watch Prince William Reassure Children on Kate Middleton's Birthday: 'I Did Remember!'

Prince William didn’t need any reminders for today’s special significance.

The royal dad visited the Royal London Hospital and was announced as the patron of the air ambulance’s anniversary campaign on Wednesday, which happens to be his wife Kate Middleton‘s 37th birthday. Although she stayed home, William was presented with a birthday card made by children to give Kate.

“Well done for remembering,” the Queen’s grandson, 36, said as he looked over the card and thanked the children, as captured in a video from royals reporter Rebecca English on Twitter.

William also added, “I did remember this morning, so that was okay!” to giggles from those gathered.

A cute message handwritten on the card says, “Kate I hope you’ve had the best birthday you could ever imagine.”

William didn’t forget Kate’s 37th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/qt6kVRQp4J — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 9, 2019

The card given to Prince William during his visit to @LDNairamb for wife ‘Princess Kate’ on her 37th birthday (📸 @RE_DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/CukyliDX5m — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 9, 2019

The father of three – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months – was also presented with some cuddly toys to bring home.

Clutching a cuddly helicopter, William remarked, “Look at these, they are amazing! That will go down very well. Louis will be chewing that before long.”

George, who is a big fan of helicopters, will be glad when he receives a plastic toy of the aircraft.

“I couldn’t go back without a toy helicopter,” joked William. “George would never forgive me!”

Prince William Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and William visited their staff, patients and their families at a tea party marking the anniversary.

He arrived in style: William, who worked as an air ambulance pilot for around two years in East Anglia, touched down in one of the London Air Ambulance charity’s helicopters.

William was announced as the patron of the air ambulance’s anniversary campaign, enabling him to “champion those working on the frontline, and highlight the importance of the London Air Ambulance’s rapid response to incidents, and cutting-edge medical care,” his office said.

Prince William Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s not unusual for royals to make public outings on days that coincide with a family event. In November, Prince William and Kate (rocking an apron!) visited the homelessness charity Centrepoint just hours before getting glammed up for Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday bash at Buckingham Palace.

With the couple’s two eldest children heading back to school this week following the Christmas break, Kate will likely spend most of the day with Prince Louis. The family will likely all be together for a small celebration that evening.