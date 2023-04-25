Prince Harry's Lawyers Claim Prince William Received a 'Very Large Sum' in Phone Hacking Settlement

The Duke of Sussex's legal team stated that he "had enough" with a "secret arrangement" in place with News Group Newspapers — and Queen Elizabeth gave him permission to pursue the case

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 12:02 PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William (L); Prince Harry. Photo: Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry's lawyers say that his brother Prince William quietly received a "very large sum of money" in a settlement from News Group Newspapers (NGN) in 2020.

The claim came to light in the High Court of Justice in London on Tuesday as part of a three-day hearing that will determine whether the Duke of Sussex's suit against the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World goes to trial, Sky News reported.

As seen in a witness statement obtained by PEOPLE, Prince Harry is suing NGN over unlawful information gathering from "as early as 1994 until at least 2016." The Duke of Sussex's legal team claims that he was a victim of phone voicemail hacking and that private investigators were tapped to illegally gather information on his life.

According to Prince Harry's claim, NGN had a "secret agreement" in place with the royal family which meant that he could not bring a claim against the publisher forward. The documents state that the Duke of Sussex was informed of the arrangement in 2012.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"It was agreed directly between these parties (as opposed to their lawyers, as the correspondence so far provided by NGN demonstrates) that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation ("MTVIL"), News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology," the papers state, adding that Prince Harry received permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to pursue a resolution against NGN in 2017.

"In 2017, the Claimant and the Institution began to push for the outstanding claim to be resolved. However, News filibustered in relation to this until, in 2019, the Claimant had enough and issued his claim," according to the documents.

Now, Prince Harry's lawyers raise that his older brother William, 41, "similarly brought a claim against NGN which it settled for a very large sum of money in 2020 without bringing any strike out/summary judgment application on limitation… The settlement of his brother's claim once more supports the contention that there was a Secret Agreement in place."

It remains unclear how much Prince William allegedly settled for, and the documents do not disclose what it was related to, the BBC reported.

Prince William
Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a March witness statement, Prince Harry said the secret agreement was in place in order for the royal family to keep issues with NGN private.

"The rationale behind this was that a secret agreement had been reached between the institution and senior executives at NGN whereby members of the Royal Family would bring phone hacking claims only at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation and at that stage the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology," he said. "The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the Royal Family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by Clive Goodman [former reporter for News of the World].

"The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and step-mother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother," Harry said, referencing intercepted calls between King Charles and Queen Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London on March 28, 2023. - Prince Harry and pop superstar Elton John appeared at a London court, delivering a high-profile jolt to a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher. The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

Sky News reports that the High Court hearing is expected to last three days, after which a judge will determine whether the claims move forward to a trial, which would be heard in January 2024.

Prince Harry is currently involved in litigation against two other publishing hubs for illegal information gathering. In March, he made a surprise appearance at London's High Court, attending three out of four days of hearings that will determine whether his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, goes to trial.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He is also one of several high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers, home to Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Daily Express. The trial is set to begin on May 9, just three days after his father King Charles' coronation.

According to the Associated Press, Prince Harry won't be seen in court immediately, as he's expected to testify in June.

Related Articles
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Margrethe of Denmark pose at Christian IX's Palace
Kate Middleton's Stealthy Move to Change Position for Photo Op Is Going Viral — See the 'Princess Shuffle'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Cute Kiss Cam Moment at Los Angeles Lakers Game!
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Dawn Service for Anzac Day 2023 at Hyde Park on April 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Pays Tribute to Fallen Troops of Australia and New Zealand in Ceremony at Dawn
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images ); Early school photo's of a young Kate Middleton at St Andrew's Prep school in Pangbourne Berkshire. Pictured: Kate Middleton Ref: SPL227531 171110 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Prince Louis Is Mom Kate Middleton's Lookalike in New Birthday Portraits — See Side-by-Side
Duke of Westminster Announces Engagement. Credit: Grosvenor2023.
Prince George's Godfather, the Duke of Westminster, Announces Engagement to Olivia Henson
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Misan Harriman attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Video Appearance Supporting Friend and Go-to Photographer Misan Harriman
The Princess of Wales Visits The Baby Bank
Kate Middleton Makes Solo Outing to Baby Bank Near Windsor Home as Coronation Nears
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage);WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Wrote Personal Letter to King Charles About Unconscious Bias in Royal Family: Report  
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Alison Hammond, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton Hints at Royal Coronation Outfit, Chats About Her Favorite Cocktails with Alison Hammond
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony