Prince William Reacts to France Defeating England in 2022 World Cup: 'Gutted for All of You'

Prince William is showing his support for England after their loss in the 2022 World Cup.

On Saturday, France defeated the Three Lions 2-1 in a tense match in Qatar after English team captain Harry Kane missed his second penalty kick to draw even during the second half, resulting in the team's elimination ahead of the semifinals.

The Prince of Wales, 40, offered some words of encouragement to Kane, 29, and team manager Gareth Southgate, as well as the other players via Twitter.

"Gareth, Harry and the whole @England squad and staff, gutted for all of you," he wrote. "You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."

Speaking to ITV, Southgate, 52, also praised his team for their hard work, noting: "Our performance deserved better."

"Goals are decisive, but I've just said to the players, I don't think they could have given any more. I think they played really well against a top team," he explained. "There are fine margins, things at both ends that have ended up deciding the game, but the way the players have progressed as a group through this tournament has been fantastic."

"In most of the big moments, we were in the right place. We had more shots on goal. But it's a game of fine margins," Southgate added.

As a result, France will face Morocco on Wednesday after the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to advance to the semifinals following their win against Portugal this weekend.

Morocco celebrated their victory after Youssef En-Nesyri scored the match's only goal just minutes before halftime.

Portugal failed to break down Morocco's defense strategy, despite attempts from João Félix during the beginning of the game and the summoning of Cristiano Ronaldo from the substitutes bench after half-time.

Instead, a combined team effort from Yahia Attiyat-Allah and En-Nesyri, 25, helped launch the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into the net.