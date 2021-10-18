Prince William and Kate — now parents of three — celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April

Prince William Had the Best Reaction to His Wedding to Kate Middleton Being a Highlight of the 2000s

Prince William Had the Best Reaction to His Wedding to Kate Middleton Being a Highlight of the Millennium So Far

Prince William Had the Best Reaction to His Wedding to Kate Middleton Being a Highlight of the Millennium So Far

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding still brings a smile to the groom's face 10 years later.

The couple, both 39, stepped out on the green carpet Sunday for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, an environmental initiative launched by William. During the ceremony, a previously recorded clip showed Prince William inside the London Eye, where he watched highlights from around the world since the start of the new millennium.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When footage of his own wedding to Kate from 2011 flashed on the screen, Prince William made eye contact with the camera. He gave a cheeky grin and raised his eyebrows before turning his attention back to the television.

Following the highlight clips, Prince William shared his concern about climate change, pointing out that scientists have declared the planet is at a "tipping point."

The royal also took the stage with a message of optimism for "all the young people watching tonight."

"For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future. The Earthshot is for you. In the next ten years we are going to act, we are going to find the solutions to repair our planet," he said. "Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."

royal wedding 2011 Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In keeping with the earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new frocks or suits for the evening.

In another tie to their wedding, Kate chose a lilac gown by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. She previously wore the ensemble more than 10 years ago, when the couple attended a BAFTA event in Los Angeles during their 2011 visit to the U.S. However, she gave the dress a slight update, replacing the original belt with a bead-studded accessory from Jenny Packham's 2018 bridal collection.

The royal mom also pulled accessories out of her jewelry box for the Earthshot event, recycling Kiki McDonough earrings that she previously wore to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage