Prince William Had the Best Reaction to His Wedding to Kate Middleton Being a Highlight of the 2000s
Prince William and Kate — now parents of three — celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April
Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding still brings a smile to the groom's face 10 years later.
The couple, both 39, stepped out on the green carpet Sunday for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, an environmental initiative launched by William. During the ceremony, a previously recorded clip showed Prince William inside the London Eye, where he watched highlights from around the world since the start of the new millennium.
When footage of his own wedding to Kate from 2011 flashed on the screen, Prince William made eye contact with the camera. He gave a cheeky grin and raised his eyebrows before turning his attention back to the television.
Prince William and Kate — now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Recycled Her Famous L.A. Look from a Decade Ago — Compare the Then-and-Now Photos!
Following the highlight clips, Prince William shared his concern about climate change, pointing out that scientists have declared the planet is at a "tipping point."
The royal also took the stage with a message of optimism for "all the young people watching tonight."
"For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future. The Earthshot is for you. In the next ten years we are going to act, we are going to find the solutions to repair our planet," he said. "Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."
In keeping with the earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new frocks or suits for the evening.
In another tie to their wedding, Kate chose a lilac gown by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen. She previously wore the ensemble more than 10 years ago, when the couple attended a BAFTA event in Los Angeles during their 2011 visit to the U.S. However, she gave the dress a slight update, replacing the original belt with a bead-studded accessory from Jenny Packham's 2018 bridal collection.
The royal mom also pulled accessories out of her jewelry box for the Earthshot event, recycling Kiki McDonough earrings that she previously wore to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Prince William also pulled a previously worn piece out of his closet — an appropriately green velvet suit that he previously debuted in 2019 while attending the Centrepoint homelessness charity's 50th anniversary gala. Instead of the white shirt and bow tie he wore two years ago, William paired the suit with a black turtleneck for Sunday's Earthshot event.