See Prince William's Surprised Reaction to a Boy Who Thinks He's the King: 'Not Me!'

Prince William is destined to be the British monarch — but he's not yet!

The Prince of Wales had a funny reaction to a young boy who thought he was the monarch during a visit to Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, where Prince William and Kate Middleton met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and members of their families.

"You're the King!" the awestruck child, sitting next to Prince William in a booth, exclaimed — much to the delight of the crowd of chuckling onlookers.

William replied, "No, I'm not — not me! My father is," referring to King Charles.

"I'm a prince," William added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with the Mountain Rescue team. Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Thursday visit was part of Prince William and Princess Kate's two-day visit to Wales, where the royal duo had an action-packed morning with the volunteer-run mountain rescue team, which is on-call 24 hours a day to help hikers and abseilers in peril.

William, 40, and Kate, 41, donned hiking gear and the same bright-red safety equipment used by the rescue team for their visit as they abseiled off a cliff in the Brecon Beacons and participated in an exercise where they rescued an "injured" practice dummy.

Before heading down the cliff, Kate was overheard telling Prince William, "We're not racing," according to The Daily Mail.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During the exercise, Kate was tasked with radioing William with the supplies she needed in the rescue kit to help the dummy, which had an injured leg.

"Do you know what's on the list, over?" she was overheard saying. "It's like our weekly shopping list. It's like going to the supermarket."

William and Kate then helped the dummy safely onto a stretcher and evacuated it from the area.

Prince William — who worked as an ambulance pilot after serving as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot — has considerable experience with rescue teams and is a patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales in his role as the Prince of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

After the rescue exercise, the royals ordered 22 pizzas from the Little Dragon Pizza Van food truck and carried the pies back to the clubhouse for lunch.

Peter Morris, the owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the couple with colleague Shannon Stokes, tells PEOPLE, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he adds.

The mobile pizza company regularly serves visitors to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, where the mountain rescue team operates.

"Prince William said he'd heard of us — which is quite surreal," Morris says. "People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!"

Prince William. Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During an outing with military personnel in 2018, Kate joked with Prince William about his messy pizza habit, calling her husband a "nightmare" for eating pizza on their couch.

Spotting the bright yellow couches in the room, Prince William had teased the men to "keep the pizza off the sofas!" His wife playfully volleyed back, "You're a nightmare with that!"

.