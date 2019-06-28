Prince William Congratulates England on World Cup Victory in Rare Tweet — See His Personal Touch!

Prince William is following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s social media footsteps!

The royal dad, who celebrated his 37th birthday last week, shared a personal tweet on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Thursday. The special reason for getting into the social media game was England’s 3-0 World Cup victory over Norway, securing the Lionesses’ spot in the semi-finals of the international soccer tournament.

“What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display!” William proudly wrote. “The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on!”

Excited royal fans knew that Prince William was behind the message from a subtle “W” at the end.

The Duke of Cambridge has always been a soccer (or football, as the Brits call it) fan — after all, he is the president of the English Football Association. Last year, he posted another rare personal message on Twitter to congratulate the men’s team at the World Cup.

What a performance @Lionesses, a superb display! The whole country is behind you going into Tuesday’s semi-final, bring it on! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2019

William showed off his enthusiasm for the sport just last month during a surprise appearance at Wembley stadium to cheer on soccer team Aston Villa.

When Aston Villa took the lead toward the end of the first half, he threw his arm around former player John Carew with his right fist aloft. And when they took the whole match to move up to the Premiere League, he really cut loose with hugs and cheers all around!

The prince explained why he follows Aston Villa during an interview before a Cup Final four years ago. “A long time ago at school, I got into football big-time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams,” he said, according to the Birmingham Mail. “I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton vs. Aston Villa back in 2000. It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”

There have been some hints that Meghan, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, is the one running the recently launched @SussexRoyal Instagram account that follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan made the decision to delete all of her personal social media accounts in January 2018, ahead of her May wedding. The previous April, she shut down The Tig, her lifestyle blog. However, the American spellings of words to the frequent use of emojis all point to Meghan being behind the new page.