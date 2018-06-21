9 Times Prince William Perfectly Described the Ups and Downs of Fatherhood

Prince William turns 36 on Thursday, and an extra hour or two of sleep is probably at the top of his birthday wish list!

The new father of three welcomed son Prince Louis with Kate Middleton on April 23, which means they couple has their hands full with 4-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and now a newborn (even if he’s well-behaved!). Willam and Kate have shared how “complete” they feel as a family of five, but they’ve also been open about their challenges, too.

William has been especially candid about his role as a dad. Here are some of his most relatable quotes about learning the parenting ropes, planning for the future and, of course, sleep!

Michael Middleton/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

1. On gaining a new perspective on current events:

“I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now … you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think … Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective.”

— at a preview of When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of the Prince’s Trust

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

2. On the attitude shift between expecting your first child and your second:

“They say that number one is a life changer and that number two is a game-changer.”

— at a visit to youth charity XLP Arts Project

Karwai Tang/WireImage

3. On throwing a third into the mix:

“Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

— at a Kensington Palace Event

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

4. On apologizing for your kids’ behavior:

“I hope that George doesn’t keep you up. He has been known to be particularly vocal at 3 a.m. I swear I heard him doing the haka this morning.”

— at a state dinner at the residence of the governor general of New Zealand

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

5. On wondering about your kids’ futures:

“I would like George and Charlotte to grow up being a little bit more simple in their approach and their outlook, and just looking after those around them and treating others as they would like to be treated themselves.”

— an an appearance on Vietnamese talk show Talk Vietnam

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty (2)

6. On being an emotionally available father:

“It is a time to reflect on my responsibility to look after not just the physical health of my two children, but to treat their mental needs as just as important a priority … if your son or daughter ever needs help, they need their father’s guidance and support just as much as they need their mother’s.”

— a Father’s Day message for mental health charity Heads Together

Indigo/Getty

7. On teaching kids to express themselves:

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feeling.”

— in an interview with CALMzine

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Princess Charlotte Adorably Copies the Queen

8. On changing diapers:

“I did the first nappy, it’s a badge of honor. I wasn’t allowed to get away with that. I had every midwife staring at me, saying: ‘You do it, you do it.'”

— in a CNN interview

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

9. On keeping three kids safe, happy and healthy:

“Thrice worry now.”

— at St. Mary’s hospital following the birth of Louis