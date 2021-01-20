Prince William's Private Secretary, Christian Jones, Quits After 10 Months in Role

Christian Jones could be called to give evidence in Meghan Markle's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers

The team behind Prince William and Kate Middleton just lost a member.

Prince William's private secretary, Christian Jones, stepped down after just under a year in the role, according to The Telegraph. The outlet reports Jones is joining private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner, though he'll continue to advise the Cambridges despite leaving his official position.

After serving as Prince William and Kate's communications secretary, Jones was promoted to the role in March 2020 when William's previous private secretary, Simon Case, left for a job with the U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

When Kensington Palace hired Jones in 2018 as deputy communications secretary, he worked for William and Kate as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This week, he was named as one of the royal aides who could be called to give evidence in Meghan's ongoing lawsuit against publishers Associated Newspapers. The Duchess of Sussex sued the publishers of The Daily on Sunday for invasion after the newspaper printed extracts of what her lawyers described as a "private and confidential" letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018 — three months after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The news of Jones leaving his role comes just days after another royal team's shake-up. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's communications secretary of five years, Julian Payne, left Clarence House to join communications firm Edelman, according to The Daily Mail.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently expanded their communications team as they prepare to unveil their new foundation. In October, the couple hired Christine Schirmer, who most recently served as Pinterest's head of communications and previously served as corporate communications manager at Apple. They also added Toya Holness, who previously led communications at the New York City Department of Education, as their new press secretary.