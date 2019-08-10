Compare Prince William and Princess Charlotte Sticking Out Their Tongues Decades Apart

Like father, like daughter!

Decades after dad Prince William hilariously stuck out his tongue at a royal wedding in 1986, Princess Charlotte showed off her own cheeky side during a charity sailing race earlier this week.

William, now 37, was 4 years old at the time of the wedding — the same age as Charlotte today. Adorable side-by-side photos of the young royals sticking out their tongues show their sweet family resemblance.

Charlotte and older brother Prince George watched William and mom Kate Middleton face off in a charity sailing race on Thursday, alongside their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton.

But when Kate, 37, brought the kids to a window above the stage where prizes were to be awarded, Charlotte decided to stick out her tongue instead of waving to the crowd — and her mom quickly tried to stop her.

Thursday wasn’t the first time that the young princess has shown off her tongue.

At uncle Prince Harry‘s May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, the young royal pulled the move as her car arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Of course, her royal uncle would probably approve — just like his brother William, a young Harry made a silly face out the car window after a visit to the hospital when his cousin, Princess Beatrice, was born in 1988.)

The King’s Cup Regatta was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to forecasted bad weather in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the sailing race was moved up a day.

Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Though neither royal won the top prize, William did place higher than Kate. The prince’s charity team placed third, while Kate’s came in last.

Both George and Charlotte were dressed appropriately for the nautical occasion, rocking blue and white stripes. Of course, they covered up their outfits with lifejackets while on the boat.

While Kate and William were busy competing, they remained under the watchful eye of Kate’s parents. Younger sibling Prince Louis, 1, was also on the Isle of Wight for the event, likely in the care of the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.