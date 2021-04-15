The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession

Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms

Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk together at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace released new details of Prince Philip's upcoming funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, including the attendees and procession order. William, 38, and Harry, 36, will both join family members in walking behind their grandfather's coffin, but their cousin, Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne), is set to walk between them.

For the second procession into the chapel, Prince William will walk with Peter. Behind them will be Prince Harry and David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The procession order was "a practical change rather than sending a signal," a Buckingham Palace spokesman says. "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

Once inside the chapel, attendees will be wearing masks and seated six feet apart, per COVID-19 guidelines.

Harry returned to the U.K. from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral. Meghan — who is expecting their second child, a baby girl — did not accompany her husband. She "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

In the wake of Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, there are ongoing tensions within the family.

During the tell-all interview on CBS, Meghan refuted reports that she made Kate Middleton cry in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding, saying "the reverse happened." (A source told PEOPLE that both women were in tears over the incident.)

They also accused the royal family of racism — including "concerns" over their children's skin color — and not getting Meghan help when she felt suicidal.

William hit back at the racism claims, telling a reporter during an outing, "We are very much not a racist family."

When asked if he had spoken to Harry after the Oprah interview, he added, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that Harry spoke with William and Charles last month. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday surrounded only by close family members and friends.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

All four of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will be in attendance, along with Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Philip's eight grandchildren will also attend the funeral. Prince William's wife Kate, Zara Tindall's husband Mike, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will join their spouses.