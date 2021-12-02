Prince William and Prince Harry Unite to Honor Legacy of Their Mom Princess Diana

The Duke of Cambridge met Diana Award recipients at Kensington Palace, while the Duke of Sussex met others from around the world virtually

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales

Prince William and Prince Harry are uniting for mom.

The brothers, whose relationship has been painfully strained for much of the last two years, came together to honor the young people working hard in the name of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William, 39, met with 10 British recipients of The Diana Award's Legacy Award at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. And Prince Harry, 37, spoke with another 10 winners from around the world in a virtual meeting held from his home in Montecito, California.

Prince William meeting Diana Award Legacy Award honorees at Kensington Palace Prince William meets with Diana Award Legacy Award recipients | Credit: The Diana Award

In July, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, the brothers also teamed up on behalf of their mother to unveil a statue erected in her memory in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

The princes' paid tribute to the young people from around the world who are Legacy Award winners — the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action or humanitarian work that is handed out by The Diana Award every two years. The first awards were presented at an event attended by both princes in 2017.

Among those Harry spoke with were two young people from the U.S. Dian Chao, 23, from Los Angeles, who runs Letters to Strangers and Jahin Rahman, 18, from New York, who founded the non-profit Efforts in Youth Development of Bangladesh.

This year's honorees will receive a unique honor as they will be given their Diana Awards from the princess's brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer at the family's ancestral home Althorp on December 9.

The young winners are also set to have access to a unique two-year development program, which aims to provide them with the opportunity to enhance their skills in four key areas; leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology for good.

Prince William meeting Diana Award Legacy Award honorees at Kensington Palace Prince William meets with Diana Award Legacy Award recipients | Credit: The Diana Award

Poignantly, the meetings were held on World Aids Day — a cause that Diana did so much to bring awareness to during her life. Princess Diana died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris. Next year will be the 25th anniversary of her death.

Prince William meeting Diana Award Legacy Award honorees at Kensington Palace Prince William meets with Diana Award Legacy Award recipients at Kensington Palace | Credit: The Diana Award

Tessy Ojo CBE, Chief Executive of The Diana Award, paid her own tribute to this year's recipients, saying in a statement, "The pandemic continues to disrupt lives and exacerbate social inequalities. But out of the darkness of Covid, young people are standing up to shape change in their communities across the world.