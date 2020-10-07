Prince William and Prince Harry's Rift Rooted in 'So Much Pain and Trauma'

"Both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings," says historian Robert Lacey

Prince Harry and Prince William's fractured relationship began long before their wives joined the royal family.

When Harry, 36, and wife Meghan Markle separated their home and office from William, 38, and Kate Middleton in 2019, the siblings' rift became clear to the public. However, historian Robert Lacey's new book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE, explores the deep-rooted nature of the princes' schism dating back to their parents' turbulent marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings; both have reacted by finding different solutions," says the author, who is also the historical consultant for Netflix’s The Crown. "There is so much pain and trauma in this story, going right back to the beginning."

Image zoom

Image zoom Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Prince Harry and Prince William

Lacey says the brothers "were raised to be close and protective of each other," but tensions grew as William was prepped for his role as future monarch while Harry was left without a defined role of his own. And when Prince Harry found a partner in Meghan, William cautioned that the romance was moving too fast.

Image zoom

"Fundamental to the whole saga is the clash of love versus duty," explains Lacey, adding that the brothers — now residing in different countries after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to California after stepping down from their senior roles within the royal family — face "potential tragedy" if they can't reconcile.

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!