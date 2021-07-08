Inside William and Harry's 'Beautiful and Poignant' Tribute to Princess Diana: 'It Felt like a Release'
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Gardens on July 1, saying in statement: "Every day we wish she were still with us"
When Prince William and Prince Harry came together one week ago to unveil a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, those in attendance say the mood was relaxed.
Despite a painful public fracture between the brothers in recent years, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Thursday's dedication was "gentle and intimate — it felt like a release."
According to one attendee: "You had Diana's sisters, her brother and her sons reminiscing. It was beautiful and poignant because it was an intimate family occasion."
Indeed, the brothers have made a conscious choice to present a united front when it comes to honoring their mother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. To that end, they decided to forego individual speeches and instead issued a joint statement on the day of the unveiling.
"If she were looking down, she would be smiling and so delighted to have brought her sons closer together again," Debbie Frank, Diana's former astrologer, tells PEOPLE.
And Elizabeth Emanuel — who designed Diana's iconic 1981 wedding gown — adds, "You have to look at what [this moment] represents. It is about her spirit and her kindness. For people visiting, it will be lovely, a wonderful thing to see. And peaceful."