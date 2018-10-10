Royal Brothers United! Prince William and Prince Harry Join Forces to Combat Illegal Wildlife Trade

Prince William and Prince Harry are combining their royal duties with some sibling time.

The royal brothers stepped out together on Wednesday evening for a reception to officially open the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at St James’ Palace in London. They were joined by Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, wife of President Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as heads of state, ministers and officials from nearly 80 countries gathered to build on previous efforts to tackle the lucrative criminal trade.

“This is a global summit because the urgent challenge of the illegal wildlife trade is one we face as a global community,” William, 36, said in a speech at the event as Harry, 34, stood by in support. “This crime continues to hamper sustainable development, undermine the rule of law and deprive local communities of some of their most valuable natural resources. And of course it threatens some of the world’s most iconic species with the very real prospect of extinction from the wild.”

Prince William and Prince Harry TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

He continued, “Action is required now. It is only by pulling together across charities, industries and government agencies, as well as across borders and continents, that we will truly succeed in ending this senseless crime.”

Earlier on Wednesday, William, President of United for Wildlife, hosted a meeting of the United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce and signing of The United for Wildlife Financial Taskforce Declaration.

The father of three is also expected to give a keynote speech at the conference on Thursday.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This evening The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex joined a reception at St James' Palace to officially open the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/bmAUS34ZZy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2018

"Whether you are Presidents, policy makers, philanthropists, police or park rangers, thank you for coming to London. We are here to listen and learn from you about what works." — The Duke of Cambridge #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/R3HlE4n2Yh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2018

Although William and Harry are frequently joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Kate had a solo outing of her own to attend. The royal mom, who just returned to official duties from maternity leave last week, made her first visit as Royal Patron of the Victoria and Albert Museum to open the museum’s new photography center, “Collecting Photography: From Daguerreotype to Digital.”

As for Meghan, she’s no doubt busy getting ready for her busy weekend: Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding on Friday followed by her trip to Australia to kick off her 16-day whirlwind tour with Harry.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Step Out for Their First Ever Solo Outing Together at Wimbledon

Although it’s been quite some time since William and Harry stepped out together without their wives, Kate and Meghan have found some time to spend together over the summer. They enjoyed a solo outing as they teamed up to attend the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships in July.