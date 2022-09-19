King Charles, William and Harry 'Deeply Affected' at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: 'It Was Human'

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry each appeared "deeply emotionally affected" at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, an onlooker says.

Lesley Garven MBE, manager of the Blind Veterans UK, tells PEOPLE that the monarch and his sons appeared emotional during the services.

"They were flushed. You could see that William and Harry and King Charles were deeply affected," says Garven. "Really deeply emotionally affected by the whole thing, and that really touched me."

"They were obviously holding it together, but when you are so close to somebody you can really feel it and see it, and I think that was probably quite ... it was human. It was real human feelings," Garven adds. "Being in there was quite up close and personal and intimate. And it was that whole feeling of, 'This is somebody's mother and grandmother.' Below the pageantry, you could really feel it. The real, raw feelings of people."

Says Garven, "It was just the look on their faces, the way they held themselves. Teary is a way you could describe it. When you're at a funeral and it's somebody's close relative you just want to go up to them and say, 'It's going to be okay.' You feel it from them. That's exactly how I felt from the royal family — it wasn't the 'grin and bear it', it was 'this is really painful.' "

Garven says the same sentiment "applies to all of" the royal family present for the day. "You could see Princess Anne was absolutely devastated. King Charles too; I was really surprised. But it was lovely. Really lovely."

As the new reigning monarch, Charles played a major role in his mother's funeral proceedings Monday. The King joined members of the royal family as they followed the Queen's coffin for a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before her state funeral began in London. The new monarch was solemn, walking behind the Queen's coffin with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Behind him were William and Harry, walking beside their cousin, Anne's son, Peter Phillips. Members of the Queen's household staff also participated in the procession.