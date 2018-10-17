How Prince William and Prince Harry Divided Mom Princess Diana's Special Rings Between Their Wives

The late Princess Diana only had one engagement ring — and Prince William poignantly gave the diamond and sapphire sparkler to Kate Middleton when he proposed in 2010, a lovely reminder that she was with them on their royal wedding day.

But Prince Harry has been able to mirror that gesture by giving his wife Meghan Markle a special aquamarine ring, which, it has now been revealed, was a gift for Diana to wear in place of her engagement ring after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

Diana, who died in 1997, was given the square-cut beautiful piece by her good friend Lucia Flecha de Lima, the wife of the former ambassador of Brazil to the U.K.

Lucia, who died last year at her home in Brazil at 76, “bought it to replace the engagement ring Diana no longer wanted to wear once her marriage ended,” veteran royals journalist Richard Kay (who was a friend of Diana’s) writes in the Daily Mail.

“The stone came from the same mine in de Lima’s native Brazil which has provided aquamarines for the Queen.”

Meghan, 37, first wore the ring in public on her wedding day as she and Harry, 34, headed to their evening party hosted by Prince Charles, 69.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Tim Graham/Getty Images

And according to Kay, she has the ring with her on the couple’s 16-day royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — so she may wear it in public in the coming days.

Meghan has already worn a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that also belonged to Diana on the first day of their tour in Sydney.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

William and Harry inherited their mother’s amazing jewelry collection and very little of it has since been seen in public. Now that they are married, and their wives are going to more formal events alongside their husbands, jewelry experts suggest that the public will see more.