Royal Brothers! See the Cutest Childhood Photos of Prince William and Prince Harry

William and Harry show off their salute on a police motorcycle in 1987.

Advertisement

The boys pose with their parents on vacation in Mallorca in 1987.

Wearing their uniforms, William and Harry are escorted to their first day of school by mom Diana in 1989.

Advertisement

William hams it up in front of the rest of the royal family at Harry’s christening in 1984.

Advertisement

A sweet shot of William and Harry with their mother, Princess Diana in 1988.

Advertisement

Harry and William hang with Diana and Princess Margaret on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color in 1988.

Advertisement

A baby Harry and his big brother pose with their parents on Royal Yacht Britannia in 1985.

Advertisement

Advertisement

William and Harry match in yellow and white in August 1986 in Scotland.

Advertisement

10 of 13 LECH, AUSTRIA - APRIL 10: The Princess Of Wales With Her Two Sons, Prince William And Prince Harry On A Chair-lift During A Ski Hloiday In Lech, Austria (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)