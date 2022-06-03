The father and son are set to speak at the Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday

How Prince Charles and Prince William Will Pay Tribute to the Queen at Platinum Jubilee Concert

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince Charles and Prince William have been tapped for a special assignment.

The two future kings will speak at the Platinum Jubilee Concert on Saturday in honor of Queen Elizabeth, giving remarks about the monarch and matriarch. Charles, 73, and William, 39, will likely touch on her record-breaking reign, legacy of service and historic 70 years on the throne, as the four-day weekend of celebrations continues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The concert will commence at Buckingham Palace and is set to see some of the biggest stars in the world perform. Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran are slated to take the stage the BBC's "Platinum Party At The Palace" concert.

Queen + Adam Lambert (a collaboration between the active members of the British band Queen and former American Idol star Lambert) will open the show, and soul legend Diana Ross will close it with a medley of her greatest hits in a tribute to the Queen's unprecedented anniversary.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!" Brian May of Queen said. (Queen memorably performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.)

Of her upcoming performance, Diana Ross said: "I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

The three-stage setup will also see performances from Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Appearances will also be made by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The Queen's love of show tunes will also be represented by special appearances from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda — plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The following day, the Jubilee weekend wraps with a bang with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.