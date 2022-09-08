Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Arrive in Scotland Amid Queen's Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth's family is on the move.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex touched down at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland Thursday to see the 96-year-old monarch at Balmoral Castle. The group was seen exiting a plane that landed around 4 p.m. local time.

The visit comes after Buckingham Palace announced earlier in the day that the Queen's doctors were "concerned" for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Prince William , Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

After landing, the four royals must drive an hour west to be with Queen Elizabeth at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands, where she's been since July. They will join Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The 73-year-old heir to the throne was in Scotland Wednesday carrying out engagements.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, was also already in the country for royal duties, and is making her way to Balmoral to be the monarch's side. Also en route is Prince Harry, who flew to Europe this week with wife Meghan Markle for a for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable causes.

Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen was last seen in photos on Tuesday, where she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral — a historic first. The monarch has been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and a source tells PEOPLE that the decision was made to host the audience as Balmoral to provide certainty for schedules.

Responding to the palace's statement on the news of the Queen's health Thursday, Truss shared words of support.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," the new premier tweeted.