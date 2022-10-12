Prince William is gearing up for his trip to the United States.

Ahead of the Prince of Wales bringing his Earthshot Prize to Boston in December for the second annual prize ceremony, he caught up with Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday via video chat to talk about the city's work on sustainability and ongoing preparations for the Dec. 2 event.

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make the trip across the pond for the awards ceremony.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed in July that they are heading to the city of Boston —fittingly, the announcement came on the 53rd anniversary of the moon landing. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

During their visit to Massachusetts, the royal couple will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

Prince William. Kensington Palace

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as a host partner alongside Mayor Wu and the City of Boston.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011 when they headed to Los Angeles.

Prince William was slated to attend a September summit in New York City, but he had to cancel the trip following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8. Instead, the Prince of Wales appeared via video message two days following the monarch's funeral.

"Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit," Prince William said. "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve."

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you're all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers."

He concluded by saying, "Both Catherine and I are so excited to be coming to Boston in December, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Prince William. Yui Mok/Getty

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, told PEOPLE at the summit that the future King is more impassioned than ever about the second awards cycle.

"The Prince only ever gets more ambitious for change and impact," Jones said. "It's absolutely fantastic."

"He's really committed to this vision, that we should be finding amazing solutions, spotlighting them, awarding some. Think of us as a catalyst for change," she added. "How do we connect to our innovators, with potential supporters? How do we story-tell so that we bring the finalists' stories to the world? Because they're amazing. They're on a hero's quest."