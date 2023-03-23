Prince William Spends Time With Ukrainian Refugees in Poland After Somber Tribute to War Dead

Prince William is in global statesman mode as he undertakes the second day of his trip to Poland.

On Thursday morning, the Prince of Wales, 40, held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, 50, in the capital city of Warsaw, paid tribute to the country's fallen and spent time with refugees from Ukraine who have settled in the country.

Following the meeting with Duda, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told reporters that "The conversation was warm and friendly, and predominately focussed on the ongoing conflict with the war in Ukraine, particularly its impact on Polish society."

"The Prince of Wales took the opportunity to thank the President and the Polish people who have done so much to support the people of Ukraine who've fled here," the spokesperson continued. "They discussed the importance of the need for ongoing support to Ukraine and its people."

"The Prince said he was very much looking forward to seeing the President and first lady at the Coronation. He also thanked him for attending the late Queen's funeral."

The day began with a somber visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the heart of old Warsaw, providing Prince William with a moment of reflection for those lost in conflicts today and ones that have gone before.

It was there, in 1996, that William's late grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laid a wreath. He followed in their footsteps on Thursday by doing the same.

A soldier carried his wreath — which was decorated with the pure white design of the three Prince of Wales feathers — ahead of him as William made the somber walk through an avenue of guards. William had written on it 'In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.'

When the floral arrangement was laid down on his behalf, William stepped forward and gave it a respectful touch before standing to attention for a few minutes.

The simple ceremony, which was watched by members of the three sections of the Polish Armed Forces, lasted about 15 minutes and ended with the prince signing the visitor's book "William" — below a message that had been prewritten in Polish. Echoing his wreath, it said, "To commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

The meeting with President Andrzej Duda that followed was the royal's chance to "reiterate the profound relationship shared by our two nations and underline my continued support and gratitude to the Polish people," Prince William said as he arrived in Warsaw.

The talks at the Presidential Palace, and William's desire to see firsthand how the military is faring in a conflict taking place just a three-hour-long flight from London, are a sign of his burgeoning role on the world stage. The royal was already doing this before his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died in September, but it has taken on a greater significance now that he is heir to the throne.

"This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesperson," his spokesperson added. "We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment, via Earthshot. But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales and, given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesmanlike figure."

Part of the visit revolves around Prince William shining a spotlight on both the plight of recent refugees and the efforts and help being done on their behalf by Ukraine's neighbor, Poland. On Wednesday evening, he spent time with some of the 300 women and children being cared for in an old office block that's been converted for accommodation. On Thursday, after the chat with President Duda, the Prince of Wales headed to a vibrant food hall in downtown Warsaw where he met with some of those young people who arrived in Poland soon after the conflict started a year ago. They have now found employment or are continuing their studies in Poland.

"He wanted to have the opportunity to highlight that the humanitarian crisis was really important to him and show, publicly, his thanks to the Polish people for their humanity and hospitality not just over the last 12 months but now and into the future," his spokesperson added.

It is the first time Prince William has visited Poland since 2017 when he toured the country with his wife, Kate Middleton, and children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (The couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in 2018.)

Aides point out that Prince William and Princess Kate have followed the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning and have had an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska.

"But he wanted to look into the eyes of the Polish people and say thank you for everything they have done. That is the main message he was putting across to the Polish and British military," a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

When he landed in Warsaw on Wednesday, Prince William said it was "fantastic" to be back in Poland.

"Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened," he said. "I'm here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes."