Prince William Has Personally Thanked Over 300 Healthcare Workers for a 'Fantastic Job' This Year

Prince William is saying thanks.

The royal has spoken to more than 300 staff and volunteers since the beginning of the year to thank them for their roles in the COVID-19 pandemic and check in on their well-being.

Prince William has had 62 phone calls to individuals, where he spoke to frontline workers in various healthcare settings, staff and volunteers administering the coronavirus vaccine and those in non-clinical roles, such as domestic services. He has also joined five regional meetings with CEOs and directors from National Health Service trusts and boards via video call to understand more about some of the local challenges their organizations have faced over the past year.

Prince William

Prince William's conversations have included staff representing every Health Board in Wales, every NHS Board in Scotland, every Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland and every county in England.

During his call with Dr. Thelma Craig, a respiratory consultant at the Mater Hospital in Belfast, Prince William, 38, said: "I just want to say on behalf of everyone what a fantastic job you've done. You've all held it together and been absolutely wonderful people. It's been a real team effort but we're all very proud of you. The NHS has gone from already being much loved to probably the most admired organization around. Thank you so much for all your hard work."

The Duke of Cambridge

William tested positive for coronavirus in April 2020, but he opted to keep the news from the public at the time. In light of the fact that his father Prince Charles, 71, had contracted the virus shortly before his own diagnosis, William didn't want to alarm the public any further with the news of him also falling ill.

