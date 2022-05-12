Prince William Receives Special Souvenirs for George, Charlotte and Louis During Trip to Scotland

The Duke of Cambridge received a surprise gift of personalized soccer jerseys for his three children

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, during a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming home with a few gifts for their three children from their two-day tour of Scotland.

On Thursday, William visited Edinburgh's Heart of Midlothian Football Club to support the mental health program, The Changing Room, which uses soccer as an opportunity to bring men together to tackle mental health and emotional wellbeing.

During the outing, the Duke of Cambridge met with participants of the program and the professionals providing support as he toured Tynecastle Stadium.

He also received a surprise gift for his kids: personalized Midlothian soccer jerseys! The shirts were personalized with each of his children's names — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, during a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, to see a programme called 'The Changing Room Prince William | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The royal siblings have a sweet way of keeping tabs on their parents when they are traveling for work. George sticks pins on a map and shares them with his younger sister and brother.

"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," Prince William revealed during the couple's recent tour of the Caribbean.

William's outing on Thursday was especially poignant as it comes during Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. On Wednesday, William and Kate highlighted mental health initiatives during their visit to Glasgow.

Big Hearts Community Trust, the charity associated with Heart of Midlothian Football Club, was one of two pilot organizations to participate in The Changing Room. During the visit, William had the chance to participate in a "walk and talk" around Tynecastle Stadium, which is a core part of the 12-week program.

"We were delighted to welcome the Duke of Cambridge to The Changing Room today; it is a program that we are immensely proud of, and that we know has made a difference to so many men's lives," said Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH. "The Changing Room shows us that while men sometimes struggle to talk about how they feel; when the environment is right, and when men feel supported, they are not just good at talking, they are actually great at it."

The soccer club's focus on mental well-being ties in with William's Heads Up campaign, which ran from 2019 to 2020 via the Football Association in England and Wales to help harness the wide-reaching popularity of soccer to create a conversation about mental health among fans, players, friends and families.

