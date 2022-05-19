Prince William's Personal Family Photos on Display During Kensington Palace Meeting

Two photos that appear to be of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton are prominently featured in the Duke of Cambridge's palace home

The Duke of Cambridge during an audience to receive the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge during an audience to receive the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at Kensington Palace

Prince William is giving special thanks to the country of Colombia.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge held an audience with the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, to personally share his appreciation for the South American country's support of a key campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The meeting took place at Kensington Palace, which is the main residence of William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Personal family photos can be seen in the background as the two men chatted. One appears to be a black and white photo of William's late mother, Princess Diana, while the other appears to be a photo of Kate cradling one of their young children.

Colombia is the first country to sign up to William's campaign against the illegal trafficking of wildlife. The prince's office said the move "represents a commitment from the country to take affirmative steps to tackle the Illegal wildlife trade through a combination of policy and wider cooperation nationally, regionally and internationally."

In March 2016, The Buckingham Palace Declaration was drawn up by United for Wildlife, founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation with the aim to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products. It outlines 11 ways for the worldwide transport industry to make it impossible for traffickers to take part in wildlife trade.

The Duke of Cambridge during an audience to receive the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at Kensington Palace Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Colombia joined the effort on Earth Day last month when Carlos Correa, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, signed the declaration at the British Ambassador's Residence in Bogotá.

At the time, William, 39, expressed his delight at the news.

"The illegal wildlife trade funds organised criminal networks around the world, without respect for borders and without remorse for the brutal exploitation of our natural world and the communities that rely on it for their livelihoods," he said.

"It is a global crisis that requires a significant, joined up response. I hope other nations will follow Colombia's leadership and commit to supporting this goal and shutting down trafficking routes for good."

United for Wildlife brings together a coalition of campaigning groups, and, as president, William has visited China and Vietnam to highlight the trade in areas where there is the most consumption. He has also spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping and former President Barack Obama about the issue.

Earlier this week, William took part in a top-level meeting of a different kind — stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for the first time in representing her following the death of a foreign ruler. He traveled to the United Arab Emirates to pay condolences following the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Prince William wildlife Prince William | Credit: Oxford Film/ ITV