Prince William Had the Perfect Response When a Fan Said They Loved His Wife Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is feeling the love in Ireland!

As Kate and husband Prince William made the rounds meeting fans in Galway on Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge was greeted by a woman who held up a commemorative banner from his wedding to Kate in 2011.

“I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much,” Angela Moran, from Wesport, County Mayo, tells PEOPLE. “I said I love her and he said ‘I do too, nice of you to say so.’ ”

The royal couple stepped out on Thursday for the final outings of their three-day tour in the country. As they chatted with well-wishers who lined the streets, two kids quickly caught Kate’s attention.

The young girls called out, “Kate, Kate, Kate,” and the royal mom of three swiftly moved through the crowd to see the two friends.

“We asked to shake her hand. She is very beautiful,” says Siofre Borke, 8, who was there with friend Hazel McGann, 8.

“We were surprised she came running over,” says Hazel’s mom Paula McGann, 43.

“It was so sweet to see. You can see how Kate is drawn to the kids,” adds Phillida Eves, who was standing behind the children. “She said, ‘I’ll be really quick!’ She was making an effort.”

The kids and many members of the crowd had been waiting across the street from the Tig Coili pub in central Galway since early that morning.

“It’s lovely to get the fairytale to come to our little city. Ireland needs the prince and princess,” says Bernie Ffrench, who was there with her daughter Misha Ffrench-Malloy, 16, and met both royals. “They were true friends that are married, and they are bringing a bright light to the relationship to Ireland and Britain.”

“And they’re bringing a bit of magic to our lives. They seem humble and approachable,” she adds.

Princess Kate also chatted to Freya Rose, who was born on the same day as Princess Charlotte. Freya’s mom Aoife Byrne says, “She asked her what her age was and also wished her happy birthday for May.”

“She asked if she liked to dance like Charlotte and asked her about school as well,” she adds.

The country has clearly impressed the couple, with them telling many well-wishers of their desire to return.

“William was saying that his dad has been to 17 counties [of the 26] of Ireland and he wants to do more,” Ffrench, a dental hygienist from Galway, says. “You could see Diana’s beautiful kindness in him.”