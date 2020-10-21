KFC Dubs Prince William 'His Royal Thighness' After He's Caught Peering Through Restaurant Window

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise outing in London on Tuesday to meet some of the finalists of the Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still photo project. When they passed by a KFC restaurant, the future king couldn't help but steal a glance inside, stunning customers in the middle of their lunch!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The popular fast-food chain didn't miss a beat, tweeting out a photo of Prince William peering into the window with the caption, "William whispered quietly to himself: 'Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.' "

They quickly followed up with another tweet about a missed opportunity for William's new nickname: "I'm sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh."

Prince William's love for chicken is no secret. In addition to a roast chicken being his go-to dish when cooking at home, the royal previously shared that his favorite fast-food chain is Nando's, known for its famous peri-peri chicken (chicken that is marinated in African Bird’s Eye chili peppers).

Image zoom Prince William Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William isn't the only chicken fan in the family. Prince Harry famously proposed to Meghan Markle during a "cozy night" at home making a roast chicken.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

William and Kate, both 38, visited Waterloo in south London to meet Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney who is the subject of a portrait — titled "Sami" by Grey Hutton — displayed at the site.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William PA Images

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton PA Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Photographic portraits from the Hold Still digital exhibition have gone up around the U.K., bringing the stories of individuals and families during lockdown back to their communities. There are 112 Hold Still community sites around the U.K. on display in 80 towns, cities and areas across the country — aiming to bring the stories of people and families to life in their home communities.