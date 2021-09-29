Royal historian Robert Lacey exclusively writes in this week’s PEOPLE about how the charismatic future king is "paving the way forward" after a challenging few years for the royals

How Prince William Is Stepping Up amid an Unprecedented 'Assault on the Monarchy'

Royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the best-selling Battle of Brothers, exclusively writes this week's PEOPLE cover story, offering insights on the state of the monarchy, the Queen's legacy in action, and William and Kate's eye toward their future on the throne

Following the death of his grandfather, with family scandals afoot and growing cries to abolish the monarchy, Prince William's role within the royal family has never been more critical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Following the April death of Grandpa [Prince] Philip, William has stepped up to become one of the top three family figures, adding the ginger of youth to royal strategy," Robert Lacey, a veteran royal historian and author of the best-selling book Battle of the Brothers, writes in an exclusive cover story for PEOPLE. "It's a crucial inflection point — this heir-in-waiting is under pressure like none before in recent history."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, around the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images

Following the Queen's "never complain, never explain" strategy has earned him favor. Lacey cites a U.K. poll rating Prince William at 80% popularity, second only to the Queen at 85%.

prince william and queen

But Prince William also has a more outspoken side, which Lacey credits to Princess Diana's influence. William recently condemned the BBC after an investigation found that Martin Bashir used deceit, such as falsifying documents, to obtain his 1995 interview with Diana.

"The BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," William said.